The Wheel of Time Book Series Sees Big Sales Spike Due to TV Show

The first novel in The Wheel of Time book series has seen a massive resurgence in sales thanks to the popularity of its TV adaptation. Amazon Prime recently announced that its live-action adaptation of The Wheel of Time was their most-viewed series premiere of the year, as well as one of the top premieres to ever debut on their streaming platform. Along with their impressive viewer milestones, Amazon also announced that the show provided a significant sales boost to The Eye of the World, the first book series of The Wheel of Time book series.

Written by Robert Jordan and published back in 1990, The Eye of the World is first of 13 books that make up the core Wheel of Time novel series. According to Amazon, The Eye of the World is currently the fifth highest-selling fiction book according to Amazon’s weekly bestseller chart. Additionally, The Eye of the World is also the ninth most-read book on Amazon’s Kindle platform, pushing it alongside perennial hits like the Harry Potter novels. The first season of The Wheel of Time is taken mostly from The Eye of the World, although material from later books are included and there are some pretty substantial deviation from the source material. It’ll be interesting to see new fans dive into the world and see the changes (both big and small) made to the story as its adapted for a television format.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Wheel of Time book series tells the story of a group of young villagers who are swept up into a potentially cataclysmic showdown between the forces of good and evil. Complicating matters is the fact that one of the villagers is The Dragon Reborn, a reincarnated warrior of the Light who previously “broke” the world during their last battle against the Dark One. Prophecies state that the Dragon Reborn will either save the world or destroy it, and the book series follows a number of characters as they struggle to put their differing views and politics aside to prepare for a Final Battle against a dangerous and secretive foe.

The Wheel of Time is now available on Amazon Prime. New episodes are added every Friday.