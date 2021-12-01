Amazon’s new The Wheel of Time series is officially “Certified Fresh” according to reviews site aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The review service made the announcement today after The Wheel of Time reached an 85% “Fresh” rating with 66 reviews. One of those “Fresh” reviews came from ComicBook.com, whose review stated that the series “shines brightly when it leans on the strong performances of its cast and the unique elements of its world.”

While the show has a slightly lower audience score of 80%, it’s another strong sign that the ambitious fantasy series will have some longterm support as it makes its way through a story that spanned 13 full-length novels.

Amazon announced earlier this year that The Wheel of Time was their most-watched premiere of 2021 and one of their most-watched series ever. The show’s second season is already in production, having been greenlit before the first episode aired. Hopefully, the strong word of mouth translates into an audience that keeps growing over the course of the season. It’s also an encouraging sign for Amazon’s other in-development high-profile genre projects, which includes a Lord of the Rings series with a massive budget and a just-announced adaptation of the Mass Effect video game series.

The official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”

New episodes of The Wheel of Time airs every Friday on Amazon Prime.