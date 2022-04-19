Talking Dead Taking Hiatus for Fear the Walking Dead

Talking Dead is on spring break. The live AMC aftershow hosted by Chris Hardwick to talk all things The Walking Dead Universe is on hiatus and will return later this season of Fear the Walking Dead, which aired midseason premiere “Follow Me” Sunday on AMC and AMC+. After the six-week hiatus, and another six episodes of Fear, Talking Dead will be back live in studio with showrunner Andrew Chambliss and co-stars Alycia Debnam-Carey and Kim Dickens to discuss the Season 7 Fear finale on Sunday, June 5.

The show, which only recently returned to live in-studio after airing pre-recorded satellite sessions due to the pandemic, convened for the first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead‘s eleventh and final season. The schedule has been less regular for Fear, which shared Talking Dead airtime with the finale season of TWD: World Beyond last year for the Season 7 premiere, the penultimate episode of the half-season, and midseason finale “PADRE.”

It was live on Talking Dead in December where former Fear star Dickens announced her return to the spinoff, confirming Madison Clark is alive and will be back later this season. Dickens will then be reinstated as a full-time series regular in Season 8.

“She’s back, she’s 100% back,” confirmed showrunner Ian Goldberg on Talking Dead. “I will not be coy here, she’s [alive]. From day one of the series, Madison Clark has been the beating heart, lifeblood, emotional epicenter of this show: she’s a warrior, a hero.”

Said Dickens, who last appeared in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, “I was able to tune into Season 7 and I just think it’s gone epic beyond epic. It’s incredible to watch. It’s visually stunning and the work that everyone is doing is so exciting and impressive. I watched it and said, ‘That looks like a show I’d really like to be on.’ It’s going to be fun to go back and work with all the new characters and find out what’s happened [since Season 4].”

Dickens returns later this season on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, premiering new episodes Sundays on AMC and AMC+.