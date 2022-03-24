Fear the Walking Dead Episode Titles Could Reveal When Madison Returns

No one’s gone until they’re gone, and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) isn’t gone. The mother of Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) seemingly died in Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, sacrificing herself to save her children and friends Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) from a walker horde. But when Dickens made a surprise Talking Dead appearance after Fear‘s midseason finale in December, she confirmed what many fans suspected: Madison survived. Not only did Madison not die, but Dickens will make her first appearance in the second half of Season 7 before returning as a series regular for Fear Season 8 later in 2022.

After the Season 7B trailer dropped the first look at Dickens in Season 7, episode titles from the half-season could reveal when Madison returns in the new batch of episodes premiering April 17 on AMC and AMC+.

In the two-episode premiere on AMC+, a feverish Alicia meets a stranger (Warren “Wawa” Snipe) in “Follow Me,” and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) arrives at Strand’s Tower in “Mourning Cloak.” According to TV listings on Gracenote Video Showcase, the titles for episodes 711-715 are:

709: “Follow Me”

710: “Mourning Cloak”

711: “Ofelia”

712: “Sonny Boy”

713: “The Raft”

714: “Divine Providence”

715: “Amina”

716: TBA

Season 4 viewers will remember “Amina” as the nickname of Wilhemina, the baby bird nursed back to health by a young Nick and Alicia. Madison tells this story in an on-camera interview with Althea (Maggie Grace), who labels the tape “Amina.”

“Madison is back. We can confirm it, she’s alive,” Dickens announced live on Talking Dead, teasing she returns as “Madison 2.0. A lot has obviously probably happened to her, right? There’s going to be a lot to unload.”

“She’s back, she’s 100% back,” added co-showrunner Ian Goldberg. “I will not be coy here, she’s [alive]. From day one of the series, Madison Clark has been the beating heart, lifeblood, emotional epicenter of this show: she’s a warrior, a hero.”

Explaining Madison’s supposed death and return, Goldberg continued, “The way that the story went in Season 4, we always saw as the end of one chapter. A very important chapter in the Madison Clark story, and one that had large ripple effects on the characters that survived her. Her influence continued to be felt in a very big way – even in her absence. We always knew that while it was the end of that chapter, there was more to be written in the book of Madison Clark. There were many more chapters that we wanted to tell, and it was about aligning the stars and making sure it was the right story at the right time to honor the character and to bring her back in a way that was surprising, and new, and exciting.”

The second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premieres Sunday, April 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes of Season 7B will be available to stream that same night exclusively on AMC+, with subsequent episodes streaming one week early beginning Sunday, April 24.

