Is There a New SNL Tonight?

For the first time this season, Saturday Night Live won’t have a new episode. Three episodes into its 45th season on NBC, the live sketch comedy is taking a week break before returning next weekend on October 26th. In place of a new episode, NBC will be airing a re-run of the Season 45 premiere featuring host Woody Harrelson and musical Billie Eilish. The premiere ended up featuring the debut of Harrelson’s portrayal of Presidential candidate Joe Biden, a role he’s already played a few times this season.

When the live shows return October 26th, Chance the Rapper will be pulling double duty as both the host and musical guest. Next weekend will serve as the second time Chance has hosted the show, last appearing on November 18, 2017. He’s also been a musical guest in 2016 but the upcoming episode will be his first time pulling both duties. The only other announced host for this season is Charlie’s Angels star Kirsten Stewart, who’s set to host the episode on November 2nd.

With other episodes, tonight’s Harrelson-starring rerun will still air at the regular time, kicking off at 11:30/10:30p Central.

Last week’s episode featured Stranger Things alum David Harbour in his first-ever SNL hosting gig. The show started off strong with some surprise returns — like Pete David fresh from the set of The Suicide Squad — before it went on the air a now-viral parody of the Joker trailer. In the parody, Harbour stars as Oscar the Grouch in an R-rated retelling of Sesame Street. Before long, Harbour will also get his debut in Marvel Studios’ massive shared universe in Black Widow.

According to the actor, his Black Widow character Red Guardian was a great role to play because not many comic book readers are massive fans of the character.

“That’s the great thing about him is not a lot of people know about him,” Harbour told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “I think that’s one of the really fun things about this character is there’s an openness to our interpretation. I mean, the one thing that we do know is that he is the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but in that way, we have a lot of play with who he is. And we are playing with him.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30p Central on NBC.