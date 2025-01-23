Hit HBO Drama Series Already Renewed Before New Season’s Premiere

HBO’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series The White Lotus has been renewed for Season 4. According to Variety, production on the fourth season will begin in 2026. No details about the plot or who will star — including any potential returning cast members — have been released. In November, it was revealed that series creator, showrunner, and director Mike White was pitching ideas for another season while working on Season 3 (via Variety). At the time, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said, “Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season.” The renewal announcement comes before the debut of Season 3, which will premiere on Sunday, February 16th, on HBO. The eight-episode season will also be available to stream on Max.

The upcoming season of the social satire anthology is “set in an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week,” per the logline. Natasha Rothwell will be the only returning cast member in Season 3, reprising her Season 1 role as Belinda Lindsey.

Joining Rothwell in The White Lotus Season 3 are Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

Since the series debut in 2021, The White Lotus has received over 40 Emmy nominations and 15 wins. Additionally, the series has earned two Golden Globe Awards. The show was initially planned as a limited series, but HBO quickly altered plans when it became a smash hit. When the show was renewed for Season 2, The White Lotus was ranked as the #1 show among all of the streamer’s series. At the time, Francesca Orsi, HBO’s current head of drama, said, “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town … [we] can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

Both previous seasons of The White Lotus followed the exploits of the hotel guests and employees at The White Lotus resort chain over the span of a week. As Warner Bros. Discovery describes it, “With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s employees, and the idyllic locale itself.” Season 1 took place in Hawaii, and Season 2 was set in Sicily.

The White Lotus Season 1 & 2 are available to stream on Max.