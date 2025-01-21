Everything Coming to Max in February 2025

While February is still 10 days away, most major streaming services are already getting a head start on informing their subscribers of the programming additions the new month will have in store. Services like Disney+ and Hulu released their February addition lists earlier this month, and now Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max is getting in on the action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tuesday saw Max release the full list of new movie and TV additions set to hit its streaming lineup over the course of February, and there’s quite a lot to look forward to. The entire list is headlined by the highly anticipated return of The White Lotus, as the show’s third season will hit HBO and Max on February 16th.

You can check out the full list of Max’s February additions below!

February 1st

42

Accidentally Brave

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Brian Banks

Cabin in the Sky

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Deepwater Horizon

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dredd (2012)

Duplicity

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Ivanhoe

Jackie

Jezebel

Jupiter’s Darling

Just Mercy

King Solomon’s Mines

Kitty Foyle

Kusama: Infinity

Lady Be Good

Lassie Come Home

Life Partners

Lili

Little Women (1949)

Love & Basketball

Mad Money

Malcolm X

Mary of Scotland

Massacre

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mr. Church

Mrs. Miniver

Neptune’s Daughter

Noma: My Perfect Storm

One Way Passage

Safe in Hell

Shadow on the Wall

Skate Kitchen

Skiptrace

Sleepwalking

Speed

Story of Louis Pasteur

Support the Girls

Take Out

Taxi Driver

The Bank Job

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring

The Guilty

The Harvey Girls

The Host

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Emile Zola

The Lost Patrol

The Notebook

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Search

The Tall Target

The Wave

The Window

The Woman in Red

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

Traitor

Unknown

Vacation from Marriage

Waitress

Watch on the Rhine

We Are the Best!

February 2th

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 122 (B/R)

We Baby Bears, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

February 3th

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Common Side Effects, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Very Scary Lovers (ID)

February 4th

Celebrity IOU, Season 9 (HGTV)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 3 (CNN Originals)

February 6th

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1B (Discovery)

Izzy Does It, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)

February 7th

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1A

How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei) (Max Original)

We Live in Time (A24)

February 8th

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)

February 9th

Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXI (Animal Planet)

February 11th

Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence: Extended Edition

Father Stu

February 12th

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)

February 13th

Home Sweet Rome, Season 1B (Max Original)

February 14th

Silly Sundays, Season 1A

Waitress: The Musical

February 16th

Have I Got News for You, Season 2 (CNN Originals)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 12 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 9 (OWN)

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

The White Lotus, Season 3 (HBO Original)

February 17th

90 Day Fiance, Season 11 (TLC)

Evil Lives Here, Season 17 (ID)

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

Watchmen: Chapter II (2025)

February 18th

We Beat The Dream Team (TNT & HBO Original)

February 19th

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 3 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 7A (Discovery)

Renovation Aloha, Season 2 (HGTV)

February 20th

Bea’s Block, Season 1B (Max Original)

February 21th

Elevation (2024)

February 22nd

House Hunters Renovation, Season 18 (HGTV)

February 24th

End of Watch

Homestead Rescue, Season 12 (Discovery)

February 25th

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (HBO Original)

Wipeout, Season 2B (TBS)

February 27th

Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia), Season 1 (Max Original)

February 28th

Christina on the Coast, Season 6B (HGTV)

Morbius

Toad and Friends, Season 1A