Everything Coming to Max in February 2025

While February is still 10 days away, most major streaming services are already getting a head start on informing their subscribers of the programming additions the new month will have in store. Services like Disney+ and Hulu released their February addition lists earlier this month, and now Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max is getting in on the action.
Tuesday saw Max release the full list of new movie and TV additions set to hit its streaming lineup over the course of February, and there’s quite a lot to look forward to. The entire list is headlined by the highly anticipated return of The White Lotus, as the show’s third season will hit HBO and Max on February 16th.
You can check out the full list of Max’s February additions below!
February 1st
42
Accidentally Brave
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Brian Banks
Cabin in the Sky
Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Deepwater Horizon
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Dredd (2012)
Duplicity
Entertainment (2015)
Experimenter
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Ivanhoe
Jackie
Jezebel
Jupiter’s Darling
Just Mercy
King Solomon’s Mines
Kitty Foyle
Kusama: Infinity
Lady Be Good
Lassie Come Home
Life Partners
Lili
Little Women (1949)
Love & Basketball
Mad Money
Malcolm X
Mary of Scotland
Massacre
Mechanic: Resurrection
Mildred Pierce (1945)
Mister Roberts
Mr. Church
Mrs. Miniver
Neptune’s Daughter
Noma: My Perfect Storm
One Way Passage
Safe in Hell
Shadow on the Wall
Skate Kitchen
Skiptrace
Sleepwalking
Speed
Story of Louis Pasteur
Support the Girls
Take Out
Taxi Driver
The Bank Job
The Color Purple (1985)
The Conjuring
The Guilty
The Harvey Girls
The Host
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Emile Zola
The Lost Patrol
The Notebook
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Search
The Tall Target
The Wave
The Window
The Woman in Red
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
Traitor
Unknown
Vacation from Marriage
Waitress
Watch on the Rhine
We Are the Best!
February 2th
The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 122 (B/R)
We Baby Bears, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
February 3th
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)
Common Side Effects, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Very Scary Lovers (ID)
February 4th
Celebrity IOU, Season 9 (HGTV)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 3 (CNN Originals)
February 6th
Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1B (Discovery)
Izzy Does It, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)
February 7th
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1A
How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei) (Max Original)
We Live in Time (A24)
February 8th
Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)
February 9th
Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XXI (Animal Planet)
February 11th
Central Intelligence
Central Intelligence: Extended Edition
Father Stu
February 12th
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)
February 13th
Home Sweet Rome, Season 1B (Max Original)
February 14th
Silly Sundays, Season 1A
Waitress: The Musical
February 16th
Have I Got News for You, Season 2 (CNN Originals)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 12 (HBO Original)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 9 (OWN)
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
The White Lotus, Season 3 (HBO Original)
February 17th
90 Day Fiance, Season 11 (TLC)
Evil Lives Here, Season 17 (ID)
Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
Watchmen: Chapter II (2025)
February 18th
We Beat The Dream Team (TNT & HBO Original)
February 19th
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 3 (ID)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 7A (Discovery)
Renovation Aloha, Season 2 (HGTV)
February 20th
Bea’s Block, Season 1B (Max Original)
February 21th
Elevation (2024)
February 22nd
House Hunters Renovation, Season 18 (HGTV)
February 24th
End of Watch
Homestead Rescue, Season 12 (Discovery)
February 25th
Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (HBO Original)
Wipeout, Season 2B (TBS)
February 27th
Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia), Season 1 (Max Original)
February 28th
Christina on the Coast, Season 6B (HGTV)
Morbius
Toad and Friends, Season 1A