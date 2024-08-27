The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza Reveals Hilarious Reason She Hasn’t Watched the Series Yet

For two seasons now, The White Lotus has offered up a soapy and surprising drama for HBO subscribers. Both seasons of the live-action series have had a pretty significant ensemble cast, including Aubrey Plaza, who appeared in the second season as Harper Spiller. Fans quickly took a liking to the Parks and Recreation and Agatha All Along star’s performance in The White Lotus — but apparently, she hasn’t even seen the episodes yet for a very specific reason. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Plaza revealed that she hasn’t been able to watch her season of The White Lotus because she can’t figure out how to log into her Max account to stream the show.

“I still haven’t, but I’m going to,” Plaza explained. “To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally. I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

“I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore,” Plaza added. “I ask them every time.”

What Is The White Lotus Season 3 About?

Set in Thailand, the cast of Season 3 of The White Lotus is confirmed to include Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Lisa, Scott Glenn, Tayme Thapthimthong, Julian Kostov, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris. Natasha Rothwell will also be reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey from Season 1 of The White Lotus.

“The first season kind of highlighted money,” creator Mike White explained shortly after Season 2’s finale. “And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Will The White Lotus Get a Season 4?

While speaking to Variety earlier this year, HBO chief Casey Bloys addressed the possibility of The White Lotus continuing for more seasons, hinting that it all depends on what White creatively wants to do.

“I know Mike has a lot of ideas for where it could go,” Bloys revealed. “We’re lucky to be in business with him. And we have actors who now really, really want to be on the show because it’s a great opportunity and it’s great writing. So I think as long as he wants to do it, we’ll go along for the ride. He’s really built a very interesting model to go from different parts of the world and have a rotating cast.”