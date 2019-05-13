Here’s Who Dies in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 “The Bells”

The final season of Game of Thrones began as if the heroes would become victorious and fans might get a happy ending. But like all things in Westeros, nothing is simple and even the best intentions can result in thousands of innocent people dying. And then there are the deliberate actions some people take, prompting the deaths of characters beloved and unknown alike.

This week’s episode was no different, as many fan-favorite characters were murdered and executed, while other characters whom people hate also met their dire fates. And it all started with a long-running character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the beginning of the series, fans didn’t know what to make of Varys. And while the character had some dubious and devious intentions, the later seasons made it clear that he was always looking out for the population of Westeros, hoping to install a benevolent leader.

That didn’t work out, because after last week’s conniving, Daenerys decided that Varys would be better off dead — so she burnt him alive with some good old fashioned dragon fire.

Daenerys and her forces also storm King’s Landing, and with Arya Stark and her sidekick Sandor “The Hound” Clean invading, it’s the perfect time for the long-awaited CleganeBowl. The Hound finally has the skirmish with his brother Gregor “The Mountain” — the two battle, but not before the Ser Gregor murders Qybyurn for trying to stand in their way.

Sandor was seeking vengeance for that time his older brother burnt his face in a fire while they were kids, and the two end up toppling into a fire during their fracas, and the Hound overcomes his fears of flames in order to finally put his older brother to rest.

Also during the battle, Jaime Lannister finally battles Euron Greyjoy for the right to claim his Cersei Lannister‘s love. After Daenerys burns the most of the Iron Islands’ fleet, Jaime manages to kill the late-game foe — but not before suffering some major wounds himself.

And then it comes to one of the most long-awaited death scenes on the series, as the long-time villain Cersei finally bites the dust. Unfortunately for some fans, her brother Jaime Lannister is also with her.

The two end up reuniting amid the chaos of Daenerys’ attack on King’s Landing, and end up dying in each other’s arms in the keep of King’s Landing.

It’s an insane ending for Game of Thrones, and there’s a lot more chaos to come in the final episode of the series that will air on HBO next week.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!