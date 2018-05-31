Why Streaming Services Aren’t Always the Answer for Cancelled TV Shows

For television fans, May can be a difficult month. With it being the traditional time for networks to decide what shows are staying and what shows are getting axed and increasingly, fans of those shows that didn’t make the cut — like Lucifer and The Expanse — are looking to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon to save them. Unfortunately, streaming services simply aren’t the answer.

To be clear, shows like The Mindy Project, Longmire, and The Killing did find themselves cancelled only to be brought back on streaming where they got at least one additional season post-network cancellation. We’re not saying that it can’t happen; we’re saying that maybe it’s not the best idea.

First, streaming services aren’t going to fix the reason why most shows are cancelled to begin with: low ratings. Even with a loyal fan base, if a show isn’t pulling strong numbers it’s at risk of being cut. NBC’s Timeless is a prime current example of that. The show was cancelled after it’s first season only to be brought back after fan support, but the ratings didn’t improve, leading the show to be facing the axe again. That same situation is likely to hold true if a service like Netflix or Hulu were to rescue a cancellation. If people aren’t watching, they aren’t watching. It’s that straightforward. In fact, the ratings could potentially get even worse on streaming if audiences no longer feel the need to watch a show right away once it goes live on the platform.

Another reason streaming isn’t the answer involves original programming on streaming platforms. Using streaming as a lifeboat for cancelled network series have a negative impact on the original programming. While it would be impossible to understand the financial inner workings of a streaming service, it’s not impossible that the money required to get the rights to a network series, make any needed production changes, and then make new episodes as well as promote them could cost so much money that planned original series were cancelled or delayed. With original programming on Netflix and Hulu often pushing boundaries or providing options very different than what networks offer, such as Netflix’s Sense8, this would be a huge loss for viewers.

Perhaps the biggest reason that streaming isn’t the answer for cancelled network shows, however, is that, some shows just aren’t a good fit for streaming. Specifically, in the case of the recently-cancelled FOX series Lucifer, fans have been calling for the yet-to-be-launched DC Universe platform to save the show. The most common argument is that it would be a perfect fit, as Lucifer is based off the Vertigo Comics character and is, therefore, part of the DC family. However, based off what shows have been announced for DC Universe, Lucifer would not be a good fit. The upcoming network appears to be focusing on its own, original programming with most of it featuring characters from the main DC Comics world — such as the Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, etc. — Lucifer doesn’t fit in.

Performance, the potential to impede original programming, and fit are all reasons that when it comes to cancelled network shows, streaming isn’t the salvation fans are looking for. Instead, when it comes to brilliant but underappreciated shows there are really only two options: hope another network steps up or simply watch their favorites while they’re still around, be passionate about them to family and friends, and hope to inspire others to be fans as well.

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.