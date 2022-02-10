Will Smith Wants to Duet With Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

Andrew Garfield said he wanted to duet with Will Smith at The Oscars, and the Fresh prince says he would be down. Variety asked the beloved actor about it on the red carpet for Bel-Air. Smith said, “I think I might do that! He’s a real musician. I would consider that! That sounds like fun.” That must be music to the Spider-Man actor’s ears. Face it, it’s not everyday that the person behind your personal karaoke song says that they would be willing to perform it with you in front of millions of people watching at home. With all the uncertainty surrounding The Oscars this year, they should probably consider something on that level to boost viewership. Earlier this month, Variety also asked Garfield about the chances of him performing a musical number as a part of the show.

“In the month or so I’d have to prep, I think I could get there to be confident enough to take a swing at something. Listen, I’m available. I’m open,” the Spider-Man star smiled. “I’ve watched the Oscars since I was a kid. Being involved in that way would be surreal, to understate it. If it’s the right thing, it’s the right thing.”

Then he mentioned his karaoke exploits with the Fresh Prince’s song. “The last time I sang before ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ was Will Smith’s ‘Welcome to Miami’ in karaoke. Maybe that’s the opening number. I know the lyrics by heart,” Garfield admitted.

Oscars hosting has been a bit of a blur this year. There’s shared duties and it seems like The Academy had a hard time deciding on a solution. But, the Spider-Man star had a couple of ideas.

It’s such a hard gig,” Garfield told the outlet. “There are a lot of people who would do it beautifully. Steve Martin and Martin Short would be pretty incredible. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey should host everything. Tom Holland would be wonderful.”

