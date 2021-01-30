Willow Series Writer and New Director React to Latest Updates

✖

The upcoming Willow sequel series has seen some big changes in recent weeks. Earlier this month it was announced that director Jon M. Chu had departed the project due to unforeseen scheduling issues stemming from various production delays caused by the pandemic. Then, earlier this week, it was announced that Jonathan Entwistle, best known for directing Netflix's The End of the F***ing World and I Am Not Okay With This, had signed on to direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer. Now, bot Entwistle and series writer Jonathan Kasdan are weighing in to share their excitement.

On Twitter, Entwistle expressed what an "honor" it is for him to come on board the Lucasfilm project and Kasdan retweeted the sentiment while also sharing how excited he is to work with Entwistle.

"You have any idea how hard it was to find another Jonathan we're just as excited to be working with as the last one? In 10 days?" Kasdan shared. "So fortunate to continue the adventure with this brilliant Daikini at the helm, but I keep telling him- the last she needs is a hairy chest!"

Chu previously revealed that he would be stepping away from the series, explaining that a combination of production delays and some family news led to the project not being something that would work for him and his family.

"I am heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing Willow," Chu wrote in a statement. "With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work for me and my family."

He continued, "As you may know, Willow has been one of my favorite movies since I was a child, so I'm devastated that I won't be able to work with some of my heroes old and new like Kathy [Kennedy], Ron [Howard], Jon [Kasdan], Wendy [Mericle], Michelle [Rejwan], and the amazing cast and crew they've put together," said Chu. "Like a kid seeing Willow for the first time in the '80s, I will look forward to watching this magical new world unfold as a very enthusiastic fan. And boy do they have an adventure in store for you! I can't wait for you all to experience it soon."

The series will see Warwick Davis in the title role, reprising his part from the original 1988 film. New cast includes Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals) Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy), and Erin Kellyman (Solo) as the trio of female leads opposite Davis. The three young women are members of a group on a mission to save a captive prince. Bamber is Dove, a kitchenmaid who learns she is the "chosen one." Spaeny plays Kit, the captured prince's twin sister. Kellyman is playing Jade, who is Kit's servant and best friend.

Filming on the series is scheduled to begin in Wales this spring. No premiere date has been revealed for the series as of yet.

Are you excited about the Willow sequel series?