Willow Fans Are Already Obsessed With a New Romance

The first two episodes of Willow were released on Disney+ yesterday, and the show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 84% critics score. Unfortunately, it looks like the new series is getting review-bombed on the site due to the fact that there's a queer romance at the forefront of the story. While there was an lgbtq couple featured in Andor, Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) in Willow mark the first romance that is front and center in a Lucasfilm project. Despite the fact that the show has a 38% audience score thanks to some gross trolls, there are many fans who are extremely happy about the romance between Kit and Jade.

"Okay so I just watched #Willow and I'm already in love with them, shipping Kit and Jade already. But seriously, I'm so glad we're getting more representation in mainstream media. Thank you @Lucasfilm," @w_chivis wrote. "Just need someone who looks at me the way Jade looks at Kit #Willow," @KyloCool630 tweeted. "I watched the first 2 episodes of #Willow and I love this cute series already. Of course I ship Princess Kit and Knight Jade," @ladiesofcomics posted. "YALL KIT AND JADE HAVE MY HEART," @senseimorozova shared. "Four minutes in and I'm already shipping Jade and Kit to end up together," @BMovies212 admitted.

What Does Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan Say About Kit and Jade in Willow?

"It was a totally organic thing," Kasdan recently told Yahoo! Entertainment. "It was not a decision that was ever made because we thought we needed queer representation in the show or that that was something we were intent on doing. What was clear was that we wanted to put at the center of this story a daughter for Madmartigan, who was torn between two people. One of those people was this person she was obligated to marry and was not in love with. And the other one was her best friend, who she was [in love with]."

He added, "It felt very natural – as the pilot was coming together and the question about who these women are and how they empower the next generation – that that best friend would be female, too," he adds. "It never even occurred to us that we were making a choice to do a queer relationship, so much as it was to a story choice to put Kit into this interesting dynamic of friendships and romances."

The first two episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+.