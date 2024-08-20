Wise Guy: David Chase Revisits The Sopranos in HBO Documentary Trailer

25 years after a panic attack sent New Jersey mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) to psychotherapy in HBO’s The Sopranos, series creator David Chase is sitting down on Dr. Melfi’s couch. In a trailer for his new HBO Original two-part documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney (2008’s Taxi to the Dark Side) offers a unique look into Chase’s psyche and career as he looks back at the iconic series that won 21 Emmys and remains a touchstone for prestige television.

In Wise Guy, which premieres September 7th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will stream on Max, Gibney excavates and analyzes the origins of The Sopranos, Chase’s creative process, and the intimate connections between his own life and many of his characters on a replica set of Dr. Melfi’s psychiatrist’s office. Writers, producers, executives, and Sopranos cast members, including Lorraine Bracco (Dr. Jennifer Melfi), Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano), and Michael Imperioli (Chris Moltisanti), join Chase in the documentary offering insight along with clips from the show, early audition videos from many of the cast members, and behind-the-scenesfootage.

Part One (airing 8:00pm – 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on HBO): Chase recounts his early life in New Jersey, his fascination withfilmmaking, and his break into television writing in Los Angeles. After asuccessful career as a network TV writer, Chase decides to writesomething personal about his mother. That becomes The Sopranos, afeature film about a mobster whose mother plots to kill him. Rejected bythe major networks, Chase finds success at HBO for his pilot about amobster suffering mental breakdowns and starts the casting process for The Sopranos as a series. Lorraine Bracco is the biggest name to joinas Dr. Melfi and Chase casts the untested musician Steven Van Zandt in apivotal role. With James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in place, the seriesfilms on location in New Jersey, and the unconventional show becomes awater-cooler sensation, despite having an anti-hero as the leadcharacter.

Part Two (9:20pm – 10:45 p.m. ET/PT): Chase discusses the challenges of mapping out 13-episode arcs andbalancing the darkness of the comedy with the drama of the subjectmatter. At the same time, he and other writers admit to drawing onpersonal experiences to inform the characters. The cast shares theirmemories of the late James Gandolfini, his generosity and genius, andhow he struggled with being in the spotlight. Chase talks about theenduring love for Tony Soprano’s character and the show’s circularityfrom the first episode leading up to the controversial finale.

With candor and self-reflection, Chasedigs into the challenges of running a successful show, the inevitable”deaths” of some of the show’s favorite characters, and his creativeworking relationship with the late James Gandolfini. Wise Guy goes inside the writers’ room, from theinspirational pilot to the controversial final episode, demonstratinghow a show about a multi-layered mob boss became a cultural milestone, abeloved fan-favorite — and a revolutionary television sensation.

Along with archival interviews with late actors Nancy Marchand (Livia Soprano), Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts Gualtieri), and Gandolfini, Wise Guy features new interviews with The Sopranos writer-producer Terence Winter; writer-producer Robin Green; writer-producer Frank Renzulli; Chris Albrecht, former chairman and CEO of HBO; Carolyn Strauss, formerpresident of HBO Entertainment; director of photography Alik Sakharov; and actor Steven Van Zandt (Silvio Dante).

Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos premieres Sept. 7th on HBO and Max.