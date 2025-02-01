WWE’s Penta Addresses Raw Netflix Debut, “Waiting for My WrestleMania Moment”

Play video

WWE came out swinging with its first episodes of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, and one of the biggest moments was the WWE debut of the one and only Penta. Penta would make his debut against Chad Gable to a huge reaction from the crowd, and has only increased in popularity in the weeks since. Now Penta will be competing in his very first Royal Rumble, and the weight of all this isn’t lost on him. In fact, it’s something he takes incredibly seriously, and while he is waiting for his WrestleMania moment, he is giving everything its due and taking things one step at a time. ComicBook had the chance to speak with Penta all about his run with WWE thus far, which has been 20 years in the making.

“I’m very happy, man. I’m excited, too. I’m ready for tomorrow because, you know, tomorrow is the big day for me,” Penta said. “Twenty years ago, I started this dream, and now I live the dream, man.”

“My brand always was the, I know what the responsibility is on my shoulders, you know, because my country, my culture, all Latin America and all my fans around the world, this is on my shoulder, on my back, is like, okay, I need to improve every day,” Penta said. “My mind, my spirit, my soul, my body, my style, everything. Because I know a lot of people feel inspired about me. You know, this is the thing, brother.”

Many had assumed that Penta would debut on the Raw Netflix premiere, but it actually happened the second week in San Jose. It ended up working out beautifully there, regardless of if there ever were any other plans in the mix at one point.

“Oh, this is a good question. But now San Jose was a special and amazing night for me because, you know, as my family was in the first row when I won my first match, my first match on Netflix, my first match in WWE. I think that night was amazing for me,” Penta said. “Definitely was a turning point in my career, because you know, versus Chad Gable, one of the best wrestlers in the world. I think it was amazing, man.”

Penta did recently cross paths with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, and that got fans thinking about a possible collision between the two. When I asked if Penta was familiar with his Breakker’s work, he very much was, and there’s also a future WrestleMania moment in the back of his mind, but his current absolute focus is making the most out of the opportunity the Rumble brings.

“Yeah, yeah, I know the first step for me or the first goal for me is the Royal Rumble tomorrow. You know, after that, when the Royal Rumble is over, I’m waiting for my WrestleMania moment. I don’t know exactly what that will be, but you know, step by step,” Penta said.

We also had to ask what he is most excited for in regards to two of the more delightful WWE milestones, those being getting your first action figure and being a part of a WWE video game. It’s not known if Penta will end up making 2K25 just due to the recency of his debut and how far along the game is, but whichever one happens first, Penta is excited for both to become a reality. “Oh, I don’t know. But both is very fine for me. I don’t know which one will be first, but both for me is very special,” Penta said.

