WWE Reveals Former Champion Finally Returning to the Ring

Play video

There are some major names missing from WWE’s current roster for a variety of reasons, but one of WWE’s biggest stars is now on the way back to the ring. After months of rumors and reports, WWE revealed on SmackDown that The Queen herself Charlotte Flair is on the way back to TV, and it’s happening very, very soon. WWE even put together a teaser video for Flair’s return, and after they displayed her name prominently on the screen, there’s no doubt that soon The Queen will be back in the mix. You can watch the teaser video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last time fans saw Flair in the ring was back in December of 2023. Flair was hurt during a match with Asuka, and after a medical evaluation, it was revealed that Flair had suffered torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. That put her out of action for quite some time, but over the past few months fans have been seeing her training on social media, so her return seemed on the horizon.

Flair opened up a bit about her mindset after the injury in an interview with the Forever Young Podcast, and she admits she was pretty devastated in the immediate aftermath. She bounced back quickly though, and has been working tirelessly to get back and be the best version of herself she can be.

The Queen is coming back! Charlotte Flair is on her way to WWE SmackDown. Will she reclaim her throne or face new challenges? 👑 #CharlotteFlair #WWE #SmackDown #wrestlesky — Wrestling Mike Check – WWE, AEW, TNA, Wrestling News (@wrestlingmikecheck.bsky.social) 2025-01-18T03:52:44.288Z

“When it first happened, I thought my life was over [laughs],” Flair said. “I was like, oh my gosh, a perfect storm, my husband [Andrade] had just come back to the company, or was on his way back. I knew he was gonna be debuting soon, and I just, from the moment I was taken out, I just have kept telling myself that I’m gonna come back the best version of The Queen, and when I do come back…you never like to be sidelined due to an injury.”

“But then again, I’m not sure if I would have ever sidelined myself had it not been for the injury, so it’s been a challenge, but a challenge I know that’s gonna make me better in the long run,” Flair said.

If Flair is returning soon, she will enter a Title picture that recently experienced a shake-up. Since she is returning to SmackDown, we’ll just look at the blue brand Title picture, which currently has Tiffany Stratton holding the WWE Women’s Championship and Chelsea Green holding the brand-new Women’s United States Championship.

Both Titles offer intriguing options, though honestly it would probably be most beneficial for Flair to pursue the United States Title when she first arrives. With it being the first ever Title of its kind in WWE, it offers something that Flair has never attained previously, which is not an easy thing to come by. Plus, Flair vs Green could be fantastic, both in the ring and on the microphone.

The other angle to go would be Flair vs Stratton, which would also be fantastic, and that match-up could easily be an easy fit for the WrestleMania 41 card as well.

Are you excited for the return of Charlotte Flair? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!