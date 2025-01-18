WWE Superstar Returns to Clash with Bloodline’s New Leader on SmackDown

Play video

The Bloodline suffered a major blow during WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere, and during tonight’s SmackDown, that manifested in a very unexpected way. Solo Sikoa had yet to address what happened in Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns, and that was supposed to happen during tonight’s show. Surprisingly that never happened, as Sikoa came out to the ring and then proceeded to walk out of the ring, leaving Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu behind. Fatu then filled the void, picking up the microphone and delivering a promo that pretty much says he is stepping in and taking over as leader of the Bloodline moving forward. He has his first feud too, as Braun Strowman would make his anticipated return to TV to confront him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This whole thing started during the match between Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes, which itself began when Hayes took shots at Sami Zayn. The match was great but never had a chance to finish, a Fatu and Tonga came out and attacked Jimmy, causing a disqualification. Hayes was perfectly happy about this, but in his attempt to buddy up to Fatu, he got decimated with a clothesline.

That’s when Sikoa’s music hit, and he initially came out to the ring to make a statement of some kind. Instead, he walked out amongst the crowd as Fatu and Tonga looked on, seemingly processing that Sikoa was essentially abandoning them. Fatu then picked up the microphone and teased that he’s just getting started. You can watch his promo below (via Fightful).

Are you interested in Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu?#SmackDown — Fightful Wrestling (@fightful.com) 2025-01-18T02:21:32.976Z

“This is it huh? I’m tired of the hate. You know what I’m tired of but check this out. Even on a bad day, you still can’t touch me. I don’t give damn if you boo us…shut the hell up. One thing I will not let you do is try to act like I never got mine. You thought I was crazy. I was off my hinges. You thought I was losing it. The crazy thing about this situation is that I’m just getting started,” Fatu said.

That’s when LA Knight came out and attacked both superstars, getting the drop on Fatu and Tonga. The numbers game would eventually become too much, as both superstars stomped on and overwhelmed Knight, though he was in luck. Knight would get an unexpected ally in a returning Braun Strowman, who was previously taken out by the Bloodline but was now looking for revenge.

Strowman headed towards the ring and Tonga looked to take him out with a crossbody, but Strowman caught him in midair and thew him into the barricade. Strowman had his eyes locked on Fatu, who was ready to throw down in the ring, but as the clash was about to happen, Tonga pulled Fatu out of the ring to fight another day. When that will be is anyone’s guess, but that showdown between Strowman and Fatu, especially this new even more menacing version of Fatu, should be epic when it actually happens.

As for Sikoa, it’s not known what he will do next. Perhaps he will go out on his own and attempt a singles run, though he could always return to Reigns and complete the original Bloodline lineup. Sikoa was the enforcer of that group after all, and if Fatu does any recruiting of his own, Reigns might just want Sikoa in he fold.

What do you think is next for Fatu and Sikoa? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!