WWE Reveals John Cena’s First Title Challenger, and It’s Not Who We Expected

WrestleMania 41’s ending was divisive, to say the least, as John Cena made history with a 17th WWE Championship win but had to cheat and bring in help from Travis Scott to defeat Cody Rhodes. Cena then got things started on the first Raw after WrestleMania, and his message was largely unchanged, as he insulted the crowd for trying to cheer him on Sunday and even today. Cena went on a lengthy tirade and then said he was taking the Title with him after his 27 dates are done, but then Cena’s next challenger revealed themselves to be Randy Orton, who delivered an RKO to Cena and picked up his Title.

Cena didn’t waste much time in taunting the crowd. Cena said, “Winners write history. You are not worthy. You think that on Friday, you can bully me, and then I step in a ring with gold around my waist, and just because you cheer I’m supposed to forgive you? Yeah, yeah, that’s not how a functional relationship works.”

“Just because you show up in a good mood, I can still tell you to go straight to hell. Every damn one of you owes me an apology and you don’t have the courage to do it,” Cena said. “Make the noise, this has forever been the show, that you hijack Monday Night Raw. You’re here for all of WrestleMania, so you can show up and take control, isn’t that right? Wow, you guys have gone soft.”

We aren’t sorry chants rang out, and Cena said they don’t mean anything to him. Then other chants rang out. “For 25 years you have called me so much worse and I got right back up. Go ahead, you mean nothing to me. Your noise means nothing to me. The only thing that means anything to all of our lives is that. 36 dates,” Cena said. After counting the dates that had already been used up, there was 27 dates left for the year, though Cena pointed out that those are “not matches, appearances.”

“You say I can’t wrestle, I don’t have to, I just have to show up and do this. When that hits 0, the professional wrestling timeline stops cold. I am not stupid like you. I know there will be another Monday Night Raw, you will decide another champion, but the Title held by Bruno Sammartino, held by Roman Reigns, the title taken from me by CM Punk, the title held by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, comes home with me,” Cena said.

“There is no one in the WWE with the strength, the speed, the wisdom, or the ruthless aggression of John Cena. Unlike you, I have a heart, and I would like to do something nice for you right now. Make sure to get a great picture, because the last real Champ is here,” Cena said, though as he was saying that last part Randy Orton was sneaking up behind him. Orton was ready to pounce, and when Cena turned around Orton hit him with an RKO, ending the segment by holding up the Title.

