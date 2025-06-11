WWE Reveals Name Change for Mariah May

Play video

WWE shook up the NXT Women’s Division in a major way last week with its latest free agent signing, as fans saw the WWE debut of former AEW World Women’s Champion Mariah May. May got a full spotlight and received a big reaction from the crowd, and she made quite the statement. What was even more impressive was that she made that statement without actually saying her name, so fans weren’t sure if she was keeping Mariah May or getting a changed name now that she’s in WWE. Well, now we have our answer, and it’s actually rather perfect.

May has already debuted her nickname to be The Glamour, and while that was part of her character to an extent before in AEW, she seems to be leaning much further into the old Hollywood of it all with her looks on NXT thus far.

That was even more clear in her first vignette, which aired during tonight’s NXT and showcased an animated version of her that gave off more of those classic Hollywood vibes with a touch of I Dream of Jeannie. Throughout May wore another glamorous white outfit, and that would all fit together with her brand new name, as May will now go by the name of Blake Monroe.

Mariah May Mead is actually her real name, but like with Ricky Starks, WWE wanted to put their own spin on it. Now she will go by Blake Monroe, and that does truly fit with the overall style and approach to her character. The Marilyn Monroe of it all is clear, and Blake Monroe certainly conveys Hollywood glam in the same vein. While she didn’t need a name change, this one is actually pretty perfect for her character’s overall direction, so it seems like a solid win.

It’s kind of a mixed bag regarding whether an incoming free agent gets a name change, as there are several examples of both instances. Ethan Page kept his name when coming into NXT, and Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill both kept their names when they came to WWE (or back in Rhodes’ case) as well. Jordynne Grace also kept her name after leaving TNA for WWE, and both Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia retained their names as well.

As for May, she will appear next week to sign her NXT contract, and hopefully, we’ll get to hear her live on the microphone and learn what her first feud in WWE will be. In the meantime, let us know what you think of her new name, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!