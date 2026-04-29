One of the Best Classic Nickelodeon Shows Is Finally Streaming in Full Again

Nickelodeon had an undeniable grip on children’s entertainment during the 1990s and early 2000s, defining childhoods and creating lasting popularity with iconic shows like Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants, and All That. But rewatching some of those fan favorites can be a bit difficult even in the modern streaming era. One of the best classic Nickelodeon shows ever has been notoriously difficult to stream, with only select seasons available, but it’s finally available to watch in full on Paramount+.

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“Aww, here it goes!” – Kenan & Kel is officially back on streaming! After Paramount+ only hosted the first two seasons of the iconic sitcom starring Kenan Mitchell and Kel Thompson, Seasons 3 and 4 joined the platform on April 29th, finally making all 65 episodes available to stream again. The series originally aired on Nickelodeon between 1996 and 2001 and followed the chaotic misadventures of two Chicago teens, where Kenan Rockmore’s get-rich-quick schemes are inevitably ruined by his clumsy, orange-soda-loving best friend Kel Kimble.

Kenan & Kel Defined ‘90s Nickelodeon

For kids who grew up on Nickelodeon, Kenan & Kel was a staple. Reuniting Kenan and Kel following their work together on the sketch comedy show All That, the series cemented their status as a staple Nickelodeon talent, and their natural, off-screen friendship perfectly translated into a believable, warm on-screen bond. Kenan excelled at deadpan reactions and playing the “straight man” to Kel’s high-energy, physical comedy, creating a perfect balance of chaotic energy that helped the show thrive. And it was genuinely funny for viewers of all ages, Kenan’s elaborate, money-making plans and Kel’s foolishness resulting in plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, like getting trapped in a freezer or crashing a car into a store.

Beyond Kenan and Kel’s undeniable chemistry, the sitcom was packed with more iconic moments than you can count. Whether it was catchphrases like Kel’s “Aw, here it goes!” that opened the show and Kenan’s “Why, why, why, why, why, why, why?” or the iconic theme song from Coolio, the show had all the makings of a cult favorite. The series also stood out for the way its leads would break the fourth wall at the beginning and end of every episode to speak directly to viewers, making the show feel personal and interactive. The series ultimately went down as a staple of ‘90s nostalgia, and it even holds a great average 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other Nickelodeon Titles Now on Paramount+

Paramount+ hosts a deep catalog of Nickelodeon titles, ranging from classics to modern favorites, and that lineup got a little larger in April. Prior to the arrival of Kenan & Kel Seasons 3 and 4, the streamer began the month by dropping Hey Arnold! The Movie, the 2002 movie based on the beloved Nickelodeon show. Paramount+ is set to continue to grow its Nickelodeon lineup in May with the addition of Harriet the Spy, Nickelodeon Movies’ first-ever film, on May 1st.

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