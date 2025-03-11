WWE Reveals When Cody Rhodes Will Confront Heel John Cena

Play video

Tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw in Madison Square Garden featured Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes making an appearance, where he delivered a fiery promo fully aimed at John Cena. Cena turned on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber and aligned with The Rock, but we haven’t seen Cena back in WWE since his shocking heel turn. That will finally all change soon, as tonight WWE revealed that Cena and Rhodes will be in the same building during next week’s Monday Night Raw, and hopefully that means we’ll also get a long overdue confrontation on television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rhodes addressed Cena’s betrayal on last week’s SmackDown, and he also called out The Rock and Travis Scott for their roles in what happened. Cena has yet to respond though, and so Rhodes made his way to New York to deliver another shot at Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, telling him to sit down and calling him a f****** moron.

That could end up getting a rise out of Cena enough to respond on social media, but Cena isn’t really the social media type, as that’s more The Rock’s thing. Instead, Cena will likely wait for Monday Night Raw before responding to Rhodes and perhaps explaining why he not only sold out to The Rock but also turned on someone who he helped just a year ago at WrestleMania 40.

Play video

During his promo on SmackDown, Rhodes addressed Cena directly and didn’t mince words. “I apologize for any language you might have heard. I’m doing everything I can to maintain my composure. John, I think you owe it to them, we’d all like to know why. Why? And if I know my old friend John Cena, well, I’m sure it will be a very smooth, well-educated retort, a signature amount of phrases, and when he’s done talking he will feel bulletproof, justified. There’s no justification for you John Cena,” Rhodes said.

“Speaking of WrestleMania 40, you can watch it back and turn the audio up. My old friend John Cena in the ring celebrating with my friends and family. He pointed at the Title and I will never forget what he said. He said it gets heavier every day. Well, John here I am, holding this Championship. It’s not heavy enough. Here I am holding this Championship as I have done for the last 300 and something days. John, I know you’re watching. You think your successor had to look like you, live like you, act like you. You are convinced you are the last of your kind. You are not, I am holding this above my head as if it weighs nothing. John, you clearly want some, so come and get some,” Rhodes said.

What do you want to see from Rhodes and Cena’s confrontation on Raw? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!