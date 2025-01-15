WWE’s Alexa Bliss Stars in New Netflix Anime Series

Play video

Fans are eagerly awaiting WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss to make her in-ring return, but she’s been keeping busy during her time away from the ring, and now fans can stream her latest project on Netflix. Bliss (who is credited under her real name Lexi Cabrera) is part of the English Dub cast for Netflix’s latest manga adaptation Sakamoto Days, where she plays the role of Obiguro (via Anime News Network). The best part is that the first episodes of the series are streaming now on Netflix, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

Sakamoto Days is based on Yuuto Suzuki’s original manga, which is based around a man named Taro Sakamoto. These days Sakamoto runs a popular store in the neighborhood and is well known as someone who wouldn’t hurt a fly, but it turns out that he’s actually a former legendary assassin who retired from that life to raise a family. When his family and new life is threatened, Sakamoto has to go back into action to defend it, but as his wife makes clear, he needs to do it without actually killing anyone or face divorce.

Bliss plays the role of Obiguro, who alongside her partner Boiled are two of the Dondenkai agency’s deadliest assassins. Obiguro is all about the thrill of the fight, which causes her to make some rather unexpected decisions from time to time and is also known for her mid-fight banter. The only person that has a habit of shaking her up is actually Boiled whenever he raises his voice, and their dynamic has led to incredible (and lethal) success within the agency.

As those who have watched Bliss in WWE know, she’s actually a perfect fit for a character like this, as she’s embodied all of those traits at one time during her WWE career. Whether it’s as the Goddess, the haunting ally of Bray Wyatt, or the more playfully disturbing supernatural character she played most recently, she can do it all.

Bliss is part of a loaded cast as well, which includes Matthew Mercer (Taro Sakamoto), Dallas Liu (Shin Asakura), Xolo Mariduena (Heisuke Mashimo), Rosalie Chiang (Lu Shaotang), Rosie Okumura (Aoi Sakamoto), Aleks Le (Nagumo), SungWon Cho (Boiled), Du-Shaunt Fik-Shun Stegall (Son Hee), and Toru Uchikado (Bacho).

The series is directed by TMS Entertainment’s Masaki Watanabe (Kado – The Right Answer), while Taku Kishimoto (Blue Lock) is in charge of the series’ scripts, and Yō Moriyama (Lupin the Third: Goemon’s Blood Spray) is at the helm of character designs. The series is being split into two parts. Part 1 will contain 11 weekly episodes and is now streaming, releasing its first episode on January 11th. Part 2’s exact release date isn’t known just yet, but it is slated to release in July. You can find the official description below.

“Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!”

Are you excited for the new show, and when do you think Bliss will return to WWE? You can talk all things wrestling and TV with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!