WWE’s Stephanie Vaquer Retains NXT Women’s Title at Stand & Deliver, and It Should Have Been the Main Event

Play video

One of the most anticpated matches on the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver card was the battle over the NXT Women’s Championship, which had Stephanie Vaquer defending the Title against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace. The rivalry between Vaquer and Giulia was a major point of contention throughout the match, but Grace and Parker would make their cases to take the Title throughout as well, and everyone had their moments to shine. Ultimately, it was Vaquer standing tall to retain her Championships against overwhelming odds, and after seeing the Triple Threat at the end of Stand & Deliver, there’s no question in mind that Vaquer, Giulia, Parker, and Grace should have been the main event instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All four superstars got in some offense early, but Vaquer was able to dodge Giulia’s kick and knock Parker to the outside, leading to a tense face-off in the middle of the ring. They would have a temporary alliance to take out Grace and then go one-on-one for a bit, though that was quickly broken up.

Grace absorbed a clothesline from Vaquer, and then Parker and Giula went at it shortly after, with Parker winning the match-up but getting hit by Vaquer. Parker went up top and hit a huge double blockbuster that knocked Grace, Vaquer, and Giulia to the mat. After that Grace tried to cover everyone, but everyone kicked out. Grace then turned her attention towards the Champion, but couldn’t get that roll up either, though Grace would overpower and counter Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss, which the crowd wasn’t happy about.

After all four superstars traded offense, it was down to Vaquer and Giulia once again, and the two former friends traded strikes and headbutts, though Giulia kept hitting the Champion with headbutts until she fell to the mat. Vaquer countered a move and then went for the Devil’s Kiss once more, but Giulia countered and stomped Vaquer to the mat. Giulia did go for the pin, but Grace broke it up.

Parker hit Giulia with a Samoan drop and then focused on Grace. Parker then put Vaquer on top of Giulia and Grace and hit the triple stack in the corner. Parker went for a cover but Vaquer kicked out. Then we had a triple submission applied, with Giulia locking in one on Parker and Parker having one locked in on Grace, while Vaquer also had a submission on Grace. No one tapped out though, and the match continued.

Vaquer hit the Dragon Screw on Giluia, and while she didn’t get the pin, it did some damage to Giulia’s knee. Vaquer finally got the Devil’s Kiss to land. She did two better though, hitting it on Grace and Parker too. Giulia almost had Vaquer, but she rolled out of the ring and then Grace hit Giulia with the finisher. Parker was limping but broke it up, only to get almost rolled up for the pin. Parker slammed Gilua down and went for the pin, but Vaquer was ready and hit the Spiral Tap and then hit the SVB before going for the pin and getting the win.

Vaquer is still your NXT Women’s Champion, and it didn’t take long for her to receive her next challenger. During the photoshoot after the match, Roxanne Perez walked in and got in Ava and Vaquer’s face about her spot on the Stand & Deliver card. Then she started arguing with Vaquer before leaving, and that’s when Vaquer told Ava she wants to take Perez on in the ring. You can find the full results for Stand & Deliver below.

Stand & Deliver Results

No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin def. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence

NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints (C) def. Ethan Page

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (C) def. Fraxiom

NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca def. Zaria, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Thea Hail

Six-Man Tag Team Match: DarkState def. The D’Angelo Family

NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Stephanie Vaquer (C) def. Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans

What did you think of Stand & Deliver? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!