WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green Pitches Genius Storyline

WWE’s Chelsea Green has a genius idea for her U.S. Championship reign. Green is an outspoken fan of the WWE Divas era which made her fall in love with wrestling. In interviews, she actively discusses how she once believed she’d be the next “Nikki or Brie Bella.” Now that she’s got her first WWE Championship, she’s looking at ways to maximize her screen time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked if she’d like to see Nikki and Brie have another return and possibly eliminate them from the Royal Rumble, Green pitched a Divas open challenge for her title.

“Of course [about a Bella Twins return]. “I mean, I would love to be like the Diva killer. I mean, I would love an open challenge Divas only,” Green told Witty Whittier (H/T WrestleZone). “I’ll invite Maryse. I already put it out there into the universe. I will invite Nikki, I will invite Brie, I will invite any Diva that wants to come and attempt to take my beautiful, shiny piece of jewelry away from me.”

The idea of a Divas-related story with Green is nothing new. Fans have been fantasy booking her carrying the Divas Championship for a year now. Although it’s long retired and something WWE seems keen on forgetting, Green’s idea is the perfect way to honor the past.

Green returned to WWE nearly two years ago in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble. A lot has changed since then. She won the Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville (whose injury forced her to vacate). Still, Green persevered and became tag partners with Piper Niven. They’ve been inseparable since and Niven is an integral piece of Green’s story. She nearly won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase last year. However, Tiffany Stratton thwarted her efforts. Still, at that moment, it was clear that Green’s time was coming sooner than later.

“I wish I had stopped and looked around and smelled the roses and everything else because that is what makes me special now being in WWE,” Green reflected to ComicBook last year. “Everyone can be a wrestler. Everyone can try to do that. Everyone can try to go in the indies or try to make a name for themselves, whatever, but it’s those stops that I made along the way, all the other companies to get to WWE that now makes me unique, makes me special, makes my fan base come along for the ride and support me now that I am thriving in WWE. But I mean, when you’re in it, [it’s] easier said than done. Because when you’re in it, you’re in it. And you just have one goal in mind.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.