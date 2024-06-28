WWE's Piper Niven Says Chelsea Green Partnership Has Done Her "World of Good"

Piper Niven has been with WWE for several years now and thus she has also gone through many different character changes and phases during her time on the main roster. When she was first brought over from NXT U.K., she was renamed "Doudrop" and was Eva Marie's tag team partner, a stark contrast to the Niven that fans had come to know and love. She then began teaming with Nikki ASH as both were lacking a sense of direction with their characters but that didn't stick either.

Finally, Chelsea Green returned to WWE and even though they're an incredibly unlikely pairing, for some reason it just works. Niven's name was switched back to its former glory and she became Green's tag team partner as Sonya Deville had gotten injured. Niven stepped in to help Green defend the titles, and even though they have since lost them, they are still going strong as a team. Niven recently opened up about their collaborative partnership and how important it has been to her career.

"Extremely important, honestly, because there were quite a few things that gave me a bit of a confidence knock, so it turns out delusion is catchy," Niven told Inside The Ropes. "Being around Chelsea's overinflated sense of self has been very good for one's confidence. Honestly, everybody needs a hype girl like Chelsea Green, because I really think being with her has helped me be more comfortable being myself around everybody else in front of the camera, in front of the crowds. I really think she's done me a world of good."

Niven has taken a front seat recently as WWE headed to Scotland for Clash at the Castle. The Scottish born wrestler challenged for the Women's Championship. Although she didn't pick up the win, she gave really strong in-ring promos in the lead-up to the match and had a great showing that left fans hoping to see her get a bigger push in the future. In February, Green discussed winning her first title in WWE with Comicbook and how the Sonya injury changed things.

"I mean, it's always scary because you just don't know in wrestling where our storyline is going to go ever. So, you know, keep in mind that we had the championships, but who knows how long we were going to be holding those championships for, so everything was really up in the air when Sonya got hurt," Green said. "And I really just, first and foremost, was really worried for her, especially after so many years in the business. She had been with WWE for eight years, she had never had an injury. This was her first championship. So it's like so many things combined that were just really, really lame. But honestly, I knew no matter what, I know what I bring to the table. So I knew I was going to be fine, whether I held the championship or not. I'm here to entertain and I don't need to do that with a championship."

