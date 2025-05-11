WWE’s Big Free Agent Finally Debuts at Backlash

Play video

WWE has been bringing in some new blood to both Raw and SmackDown over the past few weeks, including returns for superstars like Aleister Black and Rusev. There has been one particular free agent though that many have been waiting to see on TV, as it was reported weeks ago that they had been signed. Tonight at Backlash, fans finally got their first look at that free agent, and we are talking about the powerhouse known as Jeff Cobb, who is now locked in a story with one of WWE’s hottest superstars in Jacob Fatu.

Fatu had a tall task in front of him at Backlash, as he was set to defend his United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. Priest and McIntyre ended up taking each other out of the fight, which left Knight against Fatu. Knight had Fatu set up on the announce table and then went up to the top rope, but that’s when Solo Sikoa made his move.

Sikoa pulled Fatu off the table and saved the Champ from getting smashed through it by Knight, but he wasn’t done, as right after, a mysterious figure jumped the barricade. That figure turned out to be Cobb, who took out Knight by slamming him down and then slamming him against the ring post. Knight was out of it after the attack from Cobb, and Cobb then rolled Knight into the ring as Sikoa told Fatu he was all his.

Fatu looked just as surprised at Cobb’s debut as the crowd was, and he kept staring at Sikoa, trying to figure out what was happening. Still, Fatu ran into the ring and took out the shell of Knight, getting the pin and retaining his United States Championship. After the match, Fatu was wary of Sikoa and his new ally, and while nothing happened between the two parties, Fatu seems to be thinking that something is not right with Sikoa’s latest decision and outside recruit.

Cobb finished up his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling last month, and since then, fans have been wondering when he would actually show up on WWE TV. Cobb has been making waves since joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling back in 2017. He’s a former NJPW World Television Champion and NEVER Openweight Champion, as well as an IWGP Tag Team Champion, and now he’ll be bringing his skillset to WWE and Solo Sikoa’s reloaded faction.

WWE Backlash Full Card

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (C) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship Fatal 4-Way: Jacob Fatu (C) def. LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Penta

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

What do you want to see next for Cobb in WWE? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!