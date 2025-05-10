Alexa Bliss Makes Long-Awaited Return to WWE TV

Play video

Tonight’s SmackDown got started with a thrilling battle connected to the United States Championship, and then things shifted to the WWE Women’s United States Championship. Thanks to an earlier confrontation in Nick Aldis’ office, Zelina Vega ended up agreeing to find a Tag partner to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, and when the time finally came for the match, Vega revealed her mystery partner, and it was none other than Alexa Bliss. Bliss has been missing from TV since before WrestleMania, but thankfully, it appears she is back in the mix on SmackDown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vega got things started against Green and Niven, and at one point, she was going to make a tag, but Green pulled Vega’s hair and cut it off. Then Vega dodged Green and almost got to Bliss again, but Niven got to her right before she was able to make the tag. Vega wasn’t going to be stopped, though, as she hit a DDT on Niven and then tagged in Bliss against Green.

Play video

Bliss knocked Green down with shoulder tackles and then sent Green flying with a counter into a double knees strike against the ropes. Bliss didn’t give Green much of a chance to even breathe, slamming her to the mat and almost getting the pin, but Green was able to kick out, only to get hung upside down on the turnbuckle and hit with a dropkick from Bliss.

Bliss climbed up to the top rope and hit Twisted Bliss on Green into a pin, but Niven made the save at the last second. Then Vega went for Code Red and got a little assist from Bliss with a kick to the head, and then Vega hit a meteora on Niven on the floor. Then Green was hit with Sister Abigail from Bliss, and that was it for Green, with Bliss getting the win.

As for what’s next for Bliss, we’ll have to wait and see, but it’s great to have Bliss back in the picture and on TV. There weren’t any visible hints regarding the Wyatt Sicks, which has been a rumored story destination for Bliss. Granted, nothing in this appearance said that wasn’t happening, so it could end up being the case, but it appears like we could also just get a singular Bliss storyline sans any group affiliation.

There was one interesting twist to the Bliss storyline that happened later in the episode. After Charlotte Flair returned to the ring and got booed by the crowd during her promo, Flair argued with Aldis backstage and stormed out, heading out of the arena. That’s when she was stopped by Bliss, who said, “Let’s talk” as the show went to break. Does this mean we might see them working together? Perhaps they will build a Triple Threat match around one of the Women’s Championships, though those are just two ideas that could be completely off base. Either way, this development is intriguing, and while we wait for answers, you can find the full card for Backlash below.

WWE Backlash Full Card

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (C) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship Fatal 4-Way: Jacob Fatu (C) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Penta

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

Who would you like to see Alexa Bliss face next? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!