WWE’s Logan Paul Takes Shot at The Rock: “I’m The New Boss”

Logan Paul is tired of fighting WWE legends, but that’s not stopping him from taking shots at The Rock and John Cena.

John Cena is retiring from professional wrestling this year for good, but not without a farewell tour. The over 30-date tour will take Cena all around the world so fans can get a glimpse of the 16-time World Champion one last time. In an interview, the former United States Champion revealed he has no real interest in fighting Cena.

“Bro, John Cena is the best guy in the world, actually,” Paul said on WWE’s YouTube channel (H/T WrestleZone). “He’s a guy who everyone meets and says, ‘That guy is the best guy in the world. If I go to heaven, god willing, I’m pretty sure John Cena will be there like this [opens his arm for a hug]. ‘Come on, buddy. Welcome to the club.’ I think I’d hurt John, to be honest with you. If I get in the ring with him, it’d be an honor.”

He continued, boasting about the accolades he’d received in the short time he’d been with the company. Additionally, he refers to himself as “The New Boss.” This pokes fun at The Rock’s “Final Boss” shtick he adopted upon his 2024 return to WWE.

“I’m tired of beating up these legends, to be honest with you,” Paul continued. “I beat up on Roman. I beat up on Cody. If I gotta beat up on John, I’ll do it, but I’d prefer a challenge, bro. Talk about Dwayne Johnson here, Final Boss? I’m the new boss. There’s a new man in town, bro, and his name’s Logan Paul.”

Paul joined WWE in 2022, teaming with The Miz at WrestleMania 37. For someone with no professional wrestling background, he instantly impressed fans with his in-ring abilities. A few months later he officially signed a contract with WWE. His handful of matches include the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank but now he’s looking to make his WWE run a bit more permanent.

In December ahead of the Netflix debut, he announced he’s joining the WWE Raw brand. He’s not just wrestling, though — his entrepreneurial pursuits include Prime Energy being printed on the ring. His most recent match was at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio, where he lots the U.S. Title to LA Knight. It’s unclear when Paul will return to the ring.

