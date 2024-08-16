Logan Paul Personally Requested Triple H to Increase His WWE Schedule in 2025

What’s next for Logan Paul in WWE? The Maverick’s most recently competed for the sports-entertainment giant earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam, losing the WWE United States Championship to LA Knight. This concluded Logan’s 273-day reign with the star-spangled prize, the third-longest reign in WWE’s lineage of the title. Logan has not appeared on WWE programming since his WWE SummerSlam loss but has been adamant that he will be back in the squared circle sooner than later, but it remains to be seen what championships he will target or which superstars he will cross paths with.

Logan Paul Wants Increased WWE Schedule in 2025

The Maverick wants to get active.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast alongside special guest Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul revealed he has been conversing with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about increasing his WWE schedule next year.

“I want to get active next year. I told Triple H, ‘I want to get active. I want to be the workhorse,’” Logan said.

This prompted Dominik to ask whether this meant Logan was seeking more premium live events, television tapings, or adding non-televised live events to his schedule.

“I want to do live events,” Logan responded.

Logan Paul’s WWE Career Thus Far

Logan has been competing for WWE since April 2022, wrestling in a total of 15 matches over the past 28 months.

His debut went down at WWE WrestleMania 38 where he and tag partner The Miz defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio. From there, Logan picked up a singles victory over The Miz at that year’s WWE SummerSlam before falling short to Roman Reigns later that fall.

After impressing in defeat in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, a WWE WrestleMania 39 highlight against Seth Rollins, and the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Logan’s momentum began to pick up at WWE SummerSlam 2023. There, he defeated Ricochet and parlayed that victory into a WWE United States Title bout against Rey Mysterio, which he won. Logan strung together successful WWE United States Championship defenses at WWE Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 40 before dropping the gold to LA Knight at this year’s WWE SummerSlam.

Going forward, Logan likely will find himself back in singles grudge feuds before graduating to a world title program. Considering he is 0-2 in WWE Title matches thus far, WWE will likely hold off on giving him another crack at either WWE Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown‘s top prize until he has a legitimate chance to win it.