Logan Paul Believes He Will Become WWE Champion

Logan Paul has taken over WWE in just over two years. The social media superstar made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Logan followed that up with an impressive singles showcase against The Miz later that year at WWE SummerSlam 2021 and parlayed that victory into an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match against Roman Reigns that fall. Since then, Logan has put on instant classics against Seth Rollins and Ricochet, captured viral moments in the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches, and won gold in the form the WWE United States Championship.

Logan Paul Sets Sights on WWE Championship

The Maverick believes he will hold WWE’s top prize one day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast alongside co-host Mike Majlak and guests iShowSpeed and Kevin Durant, Logan Paul praised his current position within WWE and applauded the company’s efforts at WWE WrestleMania 40. When Durant asked if he is going to keep doing it, Logan clarified that he is under contract and sees himself holding the WWE Championship eventually.

“It’s a fantastic job. I’m going to do it, bro,” Logan said. “I think I could become [WWE] champ if I just put my mind to it and commit.”

Logan has had two cracks at WWE’s biggest piece of gold since becoming a professional wrestler. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and most recently Cody Rhodes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. While he came up short in both matches, Logan impressed in his ability to not only hang, but match the level of two of the biggest names in the sport.

In the foreseeable future, Logan is on a collision course with LA Knight. Logan and LA’s feud began shortly after WWE WrestleMania 40, with the megastar attempting to track down Logan for a one-on-one title match. LA would get his hands on Logan in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match, even pinning him to win the bout and advance to WWE Money in the Bank. With a pinfall victory over Logan, LA seems poised for a title shot as soon as August’s WWE SummerSlam. Logan has reigned with the star-spangled gold since last November and recently eclipsed 250 days as champion.

WWE SummerSlam goes down on Saturday, August 3rd.