WWE Crowns Tribal Chief, The Rock Teases Roman Reigns WrestleMania Match

After an introduction from Triple H and an appearance from The Rock, the first match of WWE’s Netflix era was all about Tribal Combat. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were set to face each other for the right to be the one and only Tribal Chief, with no rules to get in the way. As you might expect though, The Bloodline did get involved at points throughout. It was still down to Reigns and Sikoa though after all the chaos, and Reigns would find a way to come out on top, becoming the one and only Tribal Chief once more, and then The Rock came out to address Reigns. Even though there was seemingly solidarity there, Rock didn’t throw up the 1 with Heyman and Reigns, and he seemed to be biding his time perhaps until he can take that Ula Fala for himself.

Early on in the match Sikoa seemed to have the upper hand, but Reigns got on track and seemed to be shifting into some momentum when Sikoa slammed him on top of the announce table. Sikoa then hit Reigns in the head with a monitor, and then followed that up by hitting Reigns in the head by throwing the steel steps.

The onslaught continued after the commercial break, and Sikoa put a chair over Reigns neck as Paul Heyman watched in horror from ringside. Reigns moved out of the way in time and picked up the chair and slammed Sikoa viciously with it a number of times before slamming Sikoa’s head off of it a few times more. Sikoa then hit a low blow and slammed Reigns onto the chair, but Reigns kicked out of the pin.

Sikoa left the ring and grabbed a table, but Reigns knocked him to the floor. Sikoa came back with a loud kendo stick shot to Reigns’ back and then hit a few more in the ring. Reigns would then manage to pick up Sikoa and slam him down with a powerbomb through the table, but Tama Tonga blocked the OTC from getting the win. Then Jacob Fatu came in and clocked Reigns with a superick and a DDT.

Fatu dragged Reigns toward the corner and hit the moonsault and Sikoa hit a Samoan Spike on Sikoa, but somehow Reigns kicked out of the pin. Sikoa hit a spike to the referee and then Sikoa went to hit another Spike, but Sami Zayne and Jimmy Uso raced out to help and even the odds. They took out Tonga, Fatu, and Reigns hit the spear on Sikoa, but no referee was there. Once one ran in Sikoa kicked out of the pin, but then Kevin Owens ran in and hit the Stunner on Reigns.

Owens got Sikoa up and tried to pin Reigns, but Reigns kicked out. Owens went off on Reigns and went for the package piledriver, but Cody Rhodes ran out and attacked Owens. It was finally Reigns and Sikoa again, and Reigns hit the spear after dodging the Samoan Spike. One more spear and that was i, with Reigns claiming his Ula Fala once more. Heyman was in the ring with the Ula Fala, and then Rock came out to interrupt.

Rock came in and asked for the Ula Fala from Heyman, and Heyman gave it to him. Then Rock put it over Reign’ neck. After a stare down, Rock reached out his hand and Reigns took it, seeming to solidify their alliance once again.

What did you think or Tribal Combat, and what do you want to see next for The Bloodline?