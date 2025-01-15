WWE NXT’s Broadcast Ends Early: Watch Cut Off Brawl Between Bayley and Roxanne Perez

WWE NXT saved its biggest surprise for last, revealing a new feud for two top Superstars that should be fantastic, but no one actually saw it fully play out thanks to The CW cutting off the show’s ending. After Roxanne Perez addressed the crowd and her loss to Giulia, she was surprised by none other than the Role Model Bayley, and the two would exchange words before things ended up in a brawl between the two stars. Unfortunately, the CW cut the feed right as the fight started, but thankfully WWE posted the rest of the footage after the fact, and you can watch it in the video below.

While there wasn’t a ton more to the fight, no one actually knew what happened until the video got posted in its entirety. Bayley pulls Roxanne’s feet from under her and starts unleashing strikes. Perez is able to turn the tables a bit and get the upper hand as she delivers strikes of her own, but Bayley keeps fighting as the video fades to black.

This is not the first time NXT has been cut off early, and hopefully that’s something that gets addressed at some point. It’s especially frustrating for moments like this, but at least we got to see the majority of the segment between the two stars in the ring. The potential for this feud is huge, and a match between Bayley and Perez could easily be the main event of NXT’s next Premium Live Event if they choose to book it that way.

This whole thing started when Perez came out to address the crowd, and at first it seemed like she was leaning into a babyface promo. Perez said, “When I first won the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver, no one thought I would hold it for 276 days. 9 Title defenses, and with every defense, the Title would continue to impress. All I ever wanted to do was make that Title special. All I ever wanted to do was make a Women’s Division that you could be proud of and I think we did that.”

“We attracted the best women all around thew world, because this is the best Women’s’ Division in wrestling today. But, here I stand without my Title, because unfortunately last week, Giulia was the better woman. So, congratulations Giulia, and congrats to all of you guys, because as sad as it makes me, it’s what you guys wanted,” Perez said.

“But you want to know what’s even sadder? The state of the Women’s Division without me as Champion. You guys really think that Giulia is going to take it to the heights that I took it too? No one is going to love this division more than me, and that feeling you get when women’s wrestling is changing? Women’s wrestling is the focus, well you can kiss that all goodbye, because without me this division is going to be lost. NXT doesn’t deserve me. You guys don’t deserve me. And I know how much you guys love to live in nostalgia, because it’s not going to be the same. At one time you needed the four horsewomen, but you guys only needed one,” Perez said.

That’s when Bayley surprised everyone and came out to chants of welcome back. Bayley stood face to face with Perez and then said she should be growing from this, but Perez didn’t want to hear it, saying, “I didn’t ask for your advice.”

“You’ve been asking for advice since we met, when you were just a little shorter than you are now, which is crazy,” Bayley said to a huge reaction from the crowd. “I’ve believed in you since day one. but sister, the division is going to be fine. They will be fine without you. It doesn’t mean what you did wasn’t important, it just means we’re bigger than that.”

“You’re just like Natalya, you’re just like CM Punk. You know what it shows? You’re just like everyone I used to look up to. Why are you even here Bayley? You think NXT owes you something? You set records, but you know what, I broke them. Let’s face it Bayley, you were my role model. I think I could be yours now,” Perez said.

Bayley had enough of Roxy’s shots, saying, “You know what Rox, the biggest difference between me and you, is you’re stuck here, while I’m at going on to WrestleMania after I win the Title this Friday from Tiffany Stratton.” Perez then slapped Bayley in the face, which prompted the response from Bayley, ending NXT in a full-on brawl.

