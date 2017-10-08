‘The X-Files’ Season 11 Trailer Revealed at NYCC

The trailer for The X-Files season 11 was revealed at New York Comic Con, and you can watch it above!

This trailer distills a lot of the best elements of the old X-Files series (The Alien/Human war and hybrid conspiracy and its ties to The Cigarette Smoking man) into what looks like an exciting endgame story about Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) trying to prevent the end of Earth as we know it.

Season 10 ended on a major cliffhanger note as Mulder was seemingly going to die of the Spartan virus, until a UFO appeared above him, Scully and Kyd Miller (Robbie Amell). How Mulder survived the virus and what happened with that UFO remains to be seen.

However, with characters like The Cigarette Smoking Man and Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi) finally playing out there longstanding chess game rivalries, X-Files fans seem more likely than ever to finally get the type of closer they really wanted from the series.

As Deadline revealed:

“EP Carter said they were about halfway through the new season with a lot of familiar faces coming back to join the paranormal phenomena investigating FBI Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. As well, The X-Files will see a new addition in Barbara Hershey joining the show for Season 11.”

The X-Files will return for season 11 in 2018.