‘X-Files’ Creator Reacts to Recent UFO Reports

The X-Files has always been telling TV fans that the truth was out there. Now, after the government revealed that a secret division has been investigating UFO’s for a number of years, the science fiction series seems to be a little less fiction than we thought.

A lot of people may have been surprised by the news, but X-Files creator Chris Carter certainly wasn’t one of them.

“Right, yeah, there have been project before – Project Blue Book was a real thing,” Carter told Entertainment Weekly of his initial reaction to reading the reports. “So while you call [the show’s basis] fiction, it wasn’t science fiction. Now that this story has come out, it is some validation. But I still say it’s being treated like it’s tabloid news….One of the problems is that until UFOs become IFOs [Identified Flying Objects], so to speak, people are going to take it all with some level of suspicion.”

As the interview continued, Carter revealed that he’s thought for some time that there was something else was going on behind the scenes at the Pentagon.

“I visited the Pentagon several years ago and it was clear something else was going on there,” Carter said. “I met with somebody whose job was part of a group that was roughly in the same area as described as the fifth floor of the C Ring [where the recent UFO project was run]. Their job is to think about the future and where the U.S. will be in the future, what its interests will be, and what they’ll need to defend — and everything had to do with space and off-planet. Without them actually saying ‘aliens,’ there was a suggestion that they were more than earthbound researchers.”

While Carter hasn’t actually seen proof of UFOs or any other extraterrestrial life himself, he says that he’s has plenty of reason to believe.

“I’m a skeptic by nature. I’ve never seen a UFO. I’ve never seen an alien. But I’ve talked to way too many people I consider honest and credible who have. I just spoke to somebody in the last couple months who has seen [UFOs] twice in Mexico. And he says they move too fast and they are too otherworldly to call aircraft of this world.”

Who knows, maybe the truth is still out there, and we just don’t know it yet.

The X-Files returns to Fox on January 3, 2018.