X-Men ’97 Season 2 First Look Reveals Fan-Favorite Costumes, Villain Debuts

D23 hit the ground running with announcements, giving first looks at Incredibles 3, Dream Productions, Daredevil Born Again, Skeleton Crew, and more. Today the House of Mouse focused on the world of Marvel Animation, and that led to getting big details on the much anticipated second season of X-Men ’97. Marvel had a few big details to share, including the reveal that the crew will be boasting new costumes this season, and they are inspired by Grant Morrison’s New X-Men run, featuring the yellow and black jackets. That’s not all, as a new villain was revealed for the season, turning out to be none other than Danger.

An Expanded Roster

The core group of X-Men from the first season will be making a return (aside from Gambit…at least at the moment), and they will be joined by even more famous characters from the franchise. In addition to Danger, the teaser gave fans first looks at other X-Men like Havok and Polaris, and if the end of season 1 is anything to go by, Apocalypse will also have a substantial role in season 2. That could also be how we get Gambit back, as he was turned into one of Apocalypse’s Horsemen in the comics at one point, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

New Costumes

As for the new looks, Grant Morrison’s beloved New X-Men run is clearly the inspiration for the new costumes. Former showrunner Beau DeMayo has already confirmed the new suits, revealing why they were chosen for the second season. On X DeMayo wrote, “As with all costume changes, this decision was rooted in story for me and the themes Season 2 will explore. Obviously, these suits have strong ties to Genosha and E is for Extinction. #xmen97”

The New X-Men costumes were a big departure from the colorful spandex suits fans knew to that point, trading those in for black and yellow jackets and pants looks for the team, aside from Emma Frost of course. In season 1 the X-Men changed looks towards the end, moving from the ’90s designs and moving into looks based on earlier interpretations of the characters. Now the show is moving forward in that costume timeline, and the possibility of more look changes throughout the season is pretty high.

Trying to Not Ruin the Cake

In an interview with the Phase Zero Podcast, Jake Castorena spoke of the process of creating season 2 of the hit show and trying to deliver the same high level fans came to expect from season 1. “Nobody wants to ruin a cake. I don’t want to ruin a cake. Let us bake it,” Castorena said. “The cake is well underway and being made, being fabricated as we speak. There is no rest for the wicked I guess. To use that phrase. We rolled right into Season 2, while we were on Season 1!”

“It’s all about, we’re on a team. It’s something we realize that we give ourselves false parameters to make sure we’re checking our math,” Castorena said. “Whether it’s nerd math, geographical math, whatever it is. We gave ourselves false parameters to make sure to keep us in check, to make sure we’re not going too far away from the original DNA that is the OG show. But, also adapting it. Fresh, but familiar.”

