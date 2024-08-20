X-Men ’97 Producer Teases Two More X-Teams In Season 2

X-Men ’97 Season 2 is quickly approaching and Marvel gave fans a surprising update about the animated hit. ComicBook’s Jamie Jirak hosted a Q+A with Marvel head of animation Brad Winderbaum, supervising producer Jake Castorena and director Emi/Emmett Younemura. During the conversation, the topic of more X-teams came up for this season. Fans who paid attention to the news coming out of D23 know that Polaris and other New Mutants made a quick appearance in footage aired for the convention attendees. Winderbaum teased that the comics history of those characters may enlighten fans wondering what other mutants might show up in X-Men ’97 Season 2. So get hyped because the Marvel Animation favorite is hiding even more goodies this time around.

“There’s many teams, in Marvel, that have the letter “X” that are followed by a hyphen,” Winderbaum said. “I would put it to you like this… there’s two other X teams in Season 2.”

Season 2 is on the way

So there are clearly some surprises lurking under the surface for X-Men ’97 Season 2. In this reveal, Winderbaum joked with Jake Castorena that he could be the one to say something to the audience if he was careful. But, it seems like the number of surprises is high, so the producer opted not to say anything else about the new roster.

What Else Does Marvel Have Planned?

Looking to the future.

With all the fervor surrounding X-Men ’97 Season 1, it only makes sense that season 2 would be poised to absolutely rock Disney+ again. Marvel Animation knows that fans absolutely adored the first album of episodes. While that’s great, it also comes with some pressure to deliver a Season 2 that lives up to the whirlwind experience of seeing X-Men ’97 again for the first time. Talking to The Official Marvel Podcast, Brad Winderbaum explained howThe team is really reaching for the stars for the next animated appearance of Marvel’s mutants.

“We’ve got big plans for the second season,” Winderbaum said a few weeks ago. “I’ve already seen all the animatics and we’re well on our way to creating something that hits the heights of the first season. I know the first season is an emotional ride; that ride continues in a very X-Men fashion in the second season.”

