Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 2 Recap: “Dislocation” (Spoilers)

The third season of Yellowjackets is finally here, building on the intricate character dynamics and psychological suspense that have become the show’s hallmarks. Since premiering in November 2021, this survival drama has carved out a unique space in television by following its characters across two distinct periods: their teenage years in the wilderness of 1996 after a plane crash and their adult lives in the present dealing with the trauma they went through. The series combines elements of horror, dark comedy, and psychological thriller while exploring how extreme circumstances reshape human relationships and beliefs. Season 3 expands these themes while maintaining the taut pacing and atmospheric dread that have earned the series both critical acclaim and a dedicated following.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 2

Episode 2 opens with a detailed recap of the season premiere’s major events and the dramatic conclusion of Season 2, setting the stage for new developments. The title “Dislocation” proves apt as characters find themselves physically and emotionally displaced, testing the boundaries of loyalty and survival.

Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 2 Recap

Keeping the flow from the first episode, let’s break down every scene in Episode 2 of Yellowjackets‘ third season, “Dislocation.”

Pop That Knee

Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 2 immediately plunges us back into crisis as Mari (Alexa Barajas) screams desperately from the bottom of Coach Ben’s (Steven Krueger) pit trap. The supposedly dead coach tries to calm his former student, but Mari’s hysteria only intensifies. She begs Coach Ben to kill her quickly, clearly terrified of whatever fate she imagines awaits her. Ben’s reaction is telling – visible annoyance crosses his face at her assumption of his violent intentions. When Mari mentions him burning down their cabin, his frustration becomes even more apparent.

Mari rips her jeans, revealing a severely swollen left knee. Coach Ben’s educator instincts take over as he begins a methodical assessment, first instructing her to wiggle her toes. Her successful compliance leads to his diagnosis: the leg isn’t broken, but her knee is dislocated. The next few minutes unfold like an intense wilderness medical drama, with Ben explaining the urgency of their situation. He emphasizes that delay will only increase her pain and warns about the risk of gangrene from compromised circulation. Mari’s initial attempts to pop her knee back into place are thwarted by excruciating pain, but Coach Ben’s persistent guidance from above the pit finally helps her succeed. Her screams pierce the wilderness air, mixing with the sickening sound of bones cracking. The sequence leaves no doubt about the episode’s title’s literal meaning.

It’s A Boy

While Mari’s screams still echo in our ears, the screen fades to black as we hear audio from Season 2: Misty (Samantha Hanratty) announcing the birth of Shauna’s stillborn son. Against this haunting audio backdrop, we watch Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) in the dawn light, methodically excavating her baby’s remains from the camp’s cemetery. In a powerful act of maternal reclamation, she carries her child to a new location far from the others, performing a private reburial marked only by a simple round white stone. This solitary ceremony represents her latest rebellion against the group’s increasingly cult-like behavior, particularly their presumptuous incorporation of her personal tragedy into their Summer Solstice festivities.

Where Is Mari

The camp awakens to growing concern over Mari’s continued absence. Van (Liv Hewson) attempts to break the tension with dark humor, suggesting the mysterious screeches from the previous night might have been the sound of some beast devouring their missing teammate. The mood shifts when Shauna returns from her secret grave relocation, immediately facing questions about her whereabouts and any knowledge of Mari’s disappearance.

Before conflict escalates, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) asserts her leadership by organizing a search party. Misty volunteers enthusiastically to join Natalie’s search effort, while Shauna responds to Natalie’s request for her participation with a bitter “f-ck Mari.” Van and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) offer to search in a different direction, and Travis (Kevin Alves), experienced from his hunting expeditions with Natalie, proposes to accompany them. However, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) interrupts their departure, pulling Travis aside for what she claims is an urgent private discussion. She reveals her true purpose: convincing Travis to take an even larger dose of magic mushrooms than the previous day, insisting his connection to the wilderness spirits takes precedence over finding Mari.

A Toast for Normalcy

In the present timeline, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) stands in her kitchen meticulously preparing a fruit and vegetable smoothie. She presents the drink to Jeff (Warren Kole), expressing her desire for their life to return to normal and her commitment to focusing more on their family. Jeff appears touched by her declaration, noting its perfect timing given their evening plans, a crucial business dinner where he needs to impress major clients. The moment turns awkward as Jeff realizes Shauna has wholly forgotten the appointment. Jeff watches as Shauna struggles to formulate a response until she’s saved by the doorbell.

Unwanted Visits

Opening her front door, Shauna finds herself face-to-face with Lottie (Simone Kessell), suitcase in hand. Shauna’s immediate reaction is to shut the door in Lottie’s face, but since she keeps knocking, Shauna and Jeff offer a reluctant invitation inside. Lottie enters their living room, complimenting their home while thanking them for their hospitality, a gratitude that Shauna quickly dismisses, clarifying she only let Lottie in to avoid neighbors calling the police on “a witch” babbling about “tree spirits.” When Shauna demands Lottie call for a ride and leave, Lottie reveals she has nowhere to go, having just been released from the mental health institution they collectively had her committed to on the night of Natalie’s death.

The situation intensifies as Shauna loses her temper, recognizing Lottie’s attempt at manipulation through guilt. She reminds Lottie of her attempted murder and the trauma inflicted on Callie (Sarah Desjardins). Lottie acknowledges Callie should never have witnessed their rituals but deflects blame onto Jeff for bringing her to the camp. The argument continues until Callie herself appears, confused by Lottie’s presence. While Jeff attempts to assure their daughter that Lottie is leaving, Lottie makes an impassioned speech about their shared heartbreak: her losses of Natalie, her community, and her home, not to mention being shot by Callie. As Lottie begins to leave, visibly wounded, Callie unexpectedly advocates for allowing her to stay, arguing for the importance of helping friends in need. This prompts Shauna to call an immediate family meeting.

Family Meeting

The Sadecki family gathering quickly reveals deep divisions. Jeff takes an unequivocal stance – “A hard no” – citing Lottie’s cult leadership and attempted murder of Shauna. While Shauna agrees about the danger of housing someone who tried to kill her, Callie challenges her parents with brutal honesty. She reminds them that they’re all dangerous, pointing to Shauna’s murder and dismemberment of her lover to cover up Jeff’s blackmail scheme, making them all accomplices. Callie argues that Lottie needs help and that forgiveness could strengthen their family. Though Shauna appears swayed by her daughter’s argument, Jeff remains resistant. They ultimately reach a compromise: Lottie can stay one night while they figure out next steps. Jeff agrees but sets two conditions. First, Callie and Lottie cannot be left alone together. Then, Shauna must still attend his critical business dinner. Shauna reluctantly invites Lottie back in, warning her not to “mess things up.”

Karaoke Morning

The next scene of Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 2 finds Van (Lauren Ambrose) performing “Virtual Insanity” by Jamiroquai on a home karaoke machine, radiating joy from her position on the couch. Taissa (Tawny Cypress) enters the living room carrying her purse and beverages, their greeting revealing Van’s guilt about their previous evening’s dine-and-dash escapade. Van announces her intention to return to the restaurant, pay their bill, and take full responsibility, playfully setting up Taissa to take the blame. Their banter leads to Taissa jokingly questioning if Van is wearing a wire, prompting a flirtatious “pat-down” that quickly turns intimate.

Their romantic moment shatters when Van accidentally steps on a glass left on the floor. As Taissa removes the glass shard from Van’s foot, her insistence on seeking medical attention due to Van’s “condition” (her terminal cancer) creates instant tension. Van bristles at Taissa’s perceived condescension, though she eventually agrees to visit a doctor – alone. When Taissa’s phone rings with a call from Shauna, she lets it go to voicemail, focusing instead on promising Van she’ll handle the restaurant bill herself.

Breakfast on the Bed

In another part of town, Walter brings breakfast to a hungover Misty (Christina Ricci), who remains in bed clutching Natalie’s jacket despite the late hour. She resists Walter’s attempts to coax her into eating his carefully prepared eggs, bacon, and hangover tonic. When his suggestion of calisthenics to eliminate toxins fails, Walter gently probes about the previous night’s events, wondering if her actions were a “cry for help.” Before Misty can respond, Shauna calls, and Misty immediately makes plans to meet at 6 pm. After she hangs up, Walter confronts her about Shauna’s failure to explain her missed calls from the previous evening. Misty defends her fellow survivor, insisting Walter cannot understand their unique bond forged in life-or-death situations. She dismisses his concerns and asks him to leave so she can dress, leaving him visibly troubled by her priorities.

A Stroll Through the Woods

Back in the past timeline, Misty and Natalie search the woods for Mari. Natalie leads them toward likely berry-picking locations, reasoning Mari might have gone there since she missed dinner. When Misty attempts conversation, Natalie mentions her hunting trips with Travis were always silent. Undeterred, Misty brings up the disappearances of Crystal and Coach Ben, prompting a sharp “f-ck Coach Scott” from Natalie. Misty probes further, questioning whether Natalie truly believes he’s dead and responsible for burning down the cabin. She reminds Natalie that Coach always believed in her, but Natalie dismissively responds that he never really knew her and they never truly talked.

Who Burned the Cabin?

Back at the pit trap, Mari celebrates her successful knee relocation, thanking Coach Ben profusely. Her gratitude turns to panic when she looks up to find him gone. She pleads for his return, laying out the stark reality of her situation: without help, she’ll either starve or become prey. Attempting to bargain, she mentions never believing he burned down the cabin. This catches Ben’s attention, bringing him back to the pit’s edge with questions about the cabin’s destruction. Mari expresses surprise at his ignorance, explaining the fire burned for weeks. Ben reveals he’s been deliberately maintaining his distance from the girls’ camp, leading him to miss this significant event. He instructs Mari to wait silently while he leaves, presumably to find a way to help her.

Afternoon Gathering

The present timeline resumes as Misty arrives at Shauna’s house, greeted by a confused Callie at the door. Inside, Misty finds Shauna and Jeff dressed formally, leading her to question her own casual attire. The arrival of Lottie compounds Misty’s confusion, prompting her to wonder if Walter had contacted Shauna about her drinking problem, suspecting an intervention. Jeff strategically removes Lottie from the situation, using a house tour focused on linens as an excuse to give Shauna and Misty privacy. Shauna quickly explains the situation, tasking Misty with babysitting Lottie and specifically keeping her away from Callie. Before Misty can respond, Shauna and Jeff depart for their business dinner, with Shauna emphasizing her trust in Misty and their mutual debt. Left involuntarily with her new responsibility, Misty finally begins to consider Walter’s earlier points about her friends’ treatment of her.

A Clue in the Woods

The past timeline unfolds as Misty continues trying to engage a deliberately silent Natalie in conversation. While discussing how ending her “relationship” with Coach Ben might have helped Natalie process her breakup with Travis, the Antler Queen spots one of Coach Ben’s rabbit traps. Natalie quickly attempts to redirect Misty attention by suddenly appearing receptive to discussing her relationship issues. Unfortunately, Misty sees the trap too. When Misty suggests Mari might have set the trap, Natalie dismissively attributes it to one of their fellow survivors. Her insistence on changing their search direction, despite their proximity to the berry fields, raises Misty’s suspicions. The scene makes it clear to Misty (and viewers) that Natalie has been concealing her knowledge of Coach Ben’s survival.

Babysitting Duties

At Shauna’s house, Callie examines the mysterious tape addressed to her mother in her room when Lottie enters unexpectedly, forcing her to quickly hide it. Before Lottie can speak, Misty intervenes, directing Callie to focus on homework while insisting Lottie help her alphabetize the pantry. Lottie recognizes Misty’s transparent attempt to keep her separated from Callie but complies.

The Wilderness Is Messy

Van and Taissa traverse the woods calling Mari’s name, discussing the possibility of her death. Taissa expresses concern about how Mari’s potential death would impact Natalie’s leadership, especially given her decision to abandon the search for Coach Ben. When Van questions Taissa about her own leadership capabilities, Taissa confidently affirms she would do better. Van’s hesitation to agree wounds Taissa, though Van explains her doubt stems not from Taissa’s abilities but from the wilderness itself, which she believes resists governance.

Their conversation is interrupted by Travis’s screams. They rush to find him on the ground, deep in the throes of a mushroom-induced panic attack, terrified of spirits he claims are trying to possess him. Lottie stands nearby, encouraging Travis to embrace these presences. The situation escalates when Travis violently attacks Lottie, attempting to strangle her. After Van and Taissa separate them, Taissa confronts Lottie about putting Travis in this state. Lottie defends her actions, insisting Travis is merely learning to hear the wilderness’s presence.

Cash or Card?

The present timeline follows Taissa returning to the restaurant from the previous evening’s dine-and-dash incident. She attempts to smooth over the situation by pretending she simply forgot to pay, and when that fails, she mentions her “wife’s” cancer as if it might excuse their behavior. Her offer to pay in cash hits a roadblock when she learns it’s a cashless establishment, aptly named “Pas D’Âme” (French for “Soulless”). Taissa’s reluctance to use her card, likely to avoid creating a record of her presence, becomes apparent as she waits for the staff to consult about her situation.

During this interim, Taissa pockets matches from the restaurant and notices a memorial photo of their waiter from the previous evening. Upon inquiring, she learns he suffered a fatal heart attack on the sidewalk after their escape. This news visibly shakes Taissa, who realizes their actions indirectly led to his death. When the angry chef emerges from the kitchen to confront her, Taissa flees the scene.

Let’s Do a Sleepover

In Shauna’s kitchen, Misty attempts to focus on reorganizing the pantry while Lottie discusses Natalie’s death, insisting neither of them bears responsibility because “It” chose Natalie, just as it had in the wilderness. Misty questions how Lottie managed to leave the mental health facility, leading Lottie to explain they couldn’t legally hold her just for her beliefs. Their tense conversation is interrupted by Callie, who proposes a sleepover-style gathering, complete with rum. Despite Misty’s attempts at responsibility – citing her own hangover, Lottie’s probable medication, and Callie’s underage status – the revelation that Misty has never experienced a sleepover becomes the leverage Callie needs to persuade her. The three soon find themselves sharing glasses of milk rum punch.

It’s Not a Hotel, It’s an Experience

At a fancy restaurant, Jeff attempts to persuade hotel franchise owners about his furniture store’s capabilities while Shauna remains distracted by her phone, constantly messaging Misty for updates. The hotel owners’ obvious displeasure with Shauna’s behavior creates palpable tension. During a brief moment when the owners step away to greet an acquaintance, Jeff pleads with Shauna to focus and support him. Though Shauna attempts to reassure Jeff about his performance, her continued self-absorbed behavior undermines her words. Upon the owners’ return, their acid remarks about Shauna’s phone prompt her to excuse herself to call Misty.

Truth or Dare

Back at Shauna’s house, Callie, Lottie, and Misty apply face masks while playing cards. Callie suggests switching to Truth or Dare, despite Misty’s protests. Lottie’s enthusiasm for playing a game she hasn’t experienced since high school leads to Misty’s attempts to discourage Callie by questioning why she’d want to play with “boring adults.” Callie’s dark response about their collective body count being too high for boredom effectively silences Misty’s objections.

In the kitchen, while topping off everyone’s glasses, Callie secretly mixes cold syrup with grenadine to help Misty sleep. The game begins with Lottie choosing “truth,” and despite Misty’s attempts to deflect, Callie demands details about the events at Lottie’s cult and her attempted murder of Shauna. Lottie’s explanation about giving “It” what “It” wanted only prompts more questions about “It’s” nature. Misty’s increasingly desperate attempts to change the subject, including volunteering for a dare to chug her drink, prove futile. When Misty asks Callie about her suspension, the girl reveals her revenge against classmates who spread rumors about the Yellowjackets’ cannibalism. Misty’s panicked denials contrast sharply with Lottie’s ambiguous responses about the truth, but before the conversation can continue, the cold syrup takes effect, and Misty passes out on the couch, leaving Callie alone with Lottie.

Time to Think

Returning to the past timeline, Coach Ben approaches the deer pit carrying rope and a ladder. He helps Mari climb out but quickly subdues and restrains her. Ben explains that her discovery of his survival forces his hand – he can’t simply let her return to the others. When Mari questions why he’s worried if he didn’t actually burn the cabin, Ben wisely points out that the truth won’t matter to a mob mentality. He expresses his fear of becoming their next victim after witnessing Javi’s fate. Unable to counter his logic, Mari remains silent as Ben blindfolds her and leads her through the woods, repeatedly assuring her he means no harm but needs time to strategize.

Soulless

The present timeline shows Taissa walking the streets, smoking contemplatively. She passes a church where a priest addresses a crowd in Spanish, drawing her inside. At the Virgin Mary altar, she burns the matches stolen from the restaurant in a candle, perhaps seeking absolution for her role in the waiter’s death.

Who’s Calling?

Meanwhile, at the restaurant, Shauna retreats to the bathroom where she leaves an angry voicemail for the unresponsive Misty. While using the facilities, she notices someone approach her stall and linger before departing, switching off the lights. Shauna arms herself with keys between her fingers and activates her phone’s flashlight. Finding the bathroom empty, she’s startled by a ringing phone left in a nearby stall. The caller has no ID, and the ringing stops before she can answer. Shauna hands the phone to a bartender before returning to her table, where the hotel owners probe about the commotion.

When Shauna deflects their questions, the owners begin belittling Jeff, patronizingly praising his self-made status while suggesting his business might be too small for their needs. Shauna suddenly turns the tables, exposing the owners’ hypocrisy by revealing the father’s privileged background in the hotel industry. She systematically dismantles their self-made narrative before delivering a scathing assessment of their character and walking out, with Jeff following in silent shame.

Hold the Duck

In the past timeline, Akilah (Keeya King) offers comfort to a distraught Travis by introducing him to Mortimer, one of their ducks. As Travis accepts the animal’s soothing presence, Lottie approaches with another glass of mushroom mixture. Despite Travis’s trauma over attacking her, Lottie insists it doesn’t matter – what’s important is his communication with “It.” Travis reveals that “It” rejected him, claiming Akilah has a stronger connection to the wilderness, evidenced by her way with animals. Lottie walks toward Akilah as Travis watches, leaving viewers uncertain whether he truly believes this or fabricated the story to redirect Lottie’s attention away from himself.

Meanwhile, Misty and Natalie return to camp without Mari. Misty attempts to lift everyone’s spirits about continuing the search the next day, but as soon as Natalie leaves, Misty rushes to share her suspicions with Shauna about Natalie’s knowledge of Coach Scott’s whereabouts. Shauna instructs Misty to keep this information secret for now.

Drinking Problem

When Shauna arrives home, she finds Callie braiding Lottie’s hair while they watch “Repo Divorceés,” a trashy reality show about divorced women reclaiming property from their ex-husbands. Misty lies unconscious on the kitchen table, and when Shauna wakes her to confront her negligence, Misty responds by vomiting. While Shauna questions whether Misty truly has a drinking problem, the scene reveals Callie’s increasing manipulation and danger.

Pretty Straightforward

Van returns home late to a worried Taissa, who apologizes for her earlier insistence about the doctor visit. When Van asks about the restaurant situation, Taissa maintains it was “pretty straightforward” and claims she simply paid the bill. Van mirrors this evasion, describing her emergency care visit as equally straightforward. We know Taissa is lying, but Van might be equally hiding the truth. Their mutual deception hangs in the air, though it remains unclear whether Van’s medical visit holds similar secrets to Taissa’s restaurant confrontation.

If You Wanna Be My Lover

Misty returns home to find Walter tending to Caligula’s cage. He immediately notices her intoxicated state and questions why Shauna allowed her to drive. Misty’s initial enthusiasm about her “great sleepover” and bonding experience turns defensive when Walter expresses concern about her friends’ negligence regarding her safety. The situation escalates as Misty accuses Walter of jealousy over his lack of friends, ultimately declaring that if he can’t accept her friends, their relationship might need to end. Despite Walter’s attempts to apologize, Misty forces him to leave.

Hot Chocolate

The past timeline returns to Mari, now inside Coach Ben’s underground lair. She attempts to reason with him, explaining that while they did consume Javi, they didn’t kill him. She warns Ben that when the others find her, she’ll tell them about his “Silence of the Lambs” trap and kidnapping. Ben responds by offering her hot chocolate made from his survival supplies. As Mari drinks, Ben moves to another part of the cave, where he’s heard speaking to someone who isn’t there, pleading with them to “shut up and let him think,” suggesting his isolation has affected his mental state.

Sorry Is Not Enough

In their bedroom, Shauna and Jeff prepare for bed in tense silence. Jeff finally expresses his disappointment about the ruined business dinner, pointing out Shauna’s self-centered behavior. Though Shauna apologizes, Jeff leaves the bedroom, closing the door behind him to emphasize the distance between them.

Good Samaritan

The episode’s final sequence interweaves past and present timelines, focusing on Shauna. In the past, she visits her baby’s new grave site only to discover flowers placed on the white stone marker, indicating someone has found her secret. Hearing movement in the bushes, she draws her knife and demands the observer reveal themselves. Melissa emerges, confessing she followed Shauna that morning out of concern for her safety. Shauna aggressively asserts that no one has rights to her baby, which Melissa readily agrees with. Despite her clear admiration for Shauna, Melissa shows fear of the knife-wielding teen. When Melissa claims she isn’t afraid, Shauna responds by holding the knife to her throat, threatening to gut her if she reveals the grave’s location. The tension breaks unexpectedly as Melissa kisses Shauna, who returns the kiss.

In the present, Shauna repeatedly calls the restaurant, trying to learn about who claimed the mysterious phone she left with the bartender. When she finally gets an answer about the person’s appearance, we don’t hear the response, but Shauna’s reaction implies it was Melissa, adding another layer of complexity to the survivor’s already complicated relationships.

