Yellowstone: Kevin Costner's Exit Explained by Paramount Network

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner isn't coming back for the finale and Paramount Network has issued a statement. The actor put out his own video for fans explaining his side of the divide yesterday. Yellowstone's final half is getting closer and closer on Paramount Network and it will be without the franchise's biggest star. Despite his outsized presence in the story, the network hopes that he will find success in his other endeavors like Horizon: An American Saga. In a statmenet to The Wrap, the company says that the two sides just couldn't find a way to come to an agreement on a reworked contract and the windows afforded for the second half of Season 5. Read what they had to say down below.

"Kevin has been a big part of Yellowstone's success," the Paramount Network spokesperson began. "While we had hoped that we would continue working with him, unfortunately, we could not find a window that worked for him, all the other talent and our production needs in order to move forward together. We respect that Kevin has prioritized his new film series and we wish him the best."

Kevin Costner Steps Away From Yellowstone Season 5

(Photo: Kevin Costner breaks the bad news. - Paramount Network)

John Dutton will be absent for the finale of Yellowstone and the speculation can finally end. Fans had been debating and theorizing how Costner could come in at the 11th hour and sneak into the final chapters of the Paramount Network hit. November will be here before you know it and the timing of Horizon: An American Saga and Yellowstone ended up being just too much to overcome. Filming has been going on for a few months now and Taylor Sheridan's crown jewel series couldn't push things back any further. In a video posted to Instagram, Costner wanted to break the news to the fans first.

"Hi, everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5, or into the future," Costner told the people watching at home. "It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship that we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

