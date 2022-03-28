Yellowstone Season 4 Finally Streaming

In this era of streaming, it’s rare for a popular TV show to exist almost solely on cable. Yellowstone, one of the biggest shows on television, broke records with its fourth season back in December, but the only way to access those new episodes was through a cable subscription or buy purchasing them on-demand. That has finally changed as TV fans are now officially able to stream the fourth season of Yellowstone.

Despite airing on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone‘s exclusive streaming rights currently belong to Peacock, so that’s where new seasons arrive when they’re made available to stream. On Monday morning, Peacock added the fourth season of Yellowstone, allowing fans who didn’t watch along live to catch up on a streaming platform.

The first three seasons of Yellowstone have been on Peacock for quite a while, making the service a go-to spot for new fans of the series. Other shows in the Yellowstone universe, however, stream exclusively on Paramount+. At some point, it would make sense to see Yellowstone return to Paramount’s streamer, but there’s no word yet on how long the deal with Peacock is supposed to last.

Even though the show is four seasons in, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is just getting started. The prequel series 1883 just wrapped up its run on Paramount+ and there are multiple other spinoffs on the way. Yellowstone was also recently renewed for a fifth season on the Paramount Network.

“Yellowstone‘s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

