One Major Yellowstone Character's Future Is in Jeopardy

There have been a lot of changes in the fifth season of Yellowstone so far, especially when it comes to the world of politics. John Dutton is now the Governor of Montana, a job he can't stand and only took on so that he could work to save his ranch. Beth, John's daughter, is serving as his chief of staff. Another political change could be on the way this season, but this time involving a character losing a job, rather than getting a new one.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone! Continue reading at your own risk...

Thomas Rainwater has been the Chairman of the Broken Rock Reservation ever since fans first met him at the beginning of Yellowstone. Unfortunately, it's a position he may not be in for much longer. There is a plot on the reservation to remove Rainwater from his office, thanks in large part to John Dutton blocking Market Equities and their new airport deal.

Rainwater was tied up in that deal, as the new business coming to Montana was going to allow him to build more casinos and create more jobs for his people. That didn't happen and, as you could expect, those on the reservation are frustrated about it. At one point in Sunday night's new episode of Yellowstone, Rainwater sees a young politician holding a protest in front of his casino, speaking to a crowd about how Rainwater makes promises he can't keep. Inside, Rainwater is confronted by Angela, the lawyer that has worked with him in numerous occasions, and she criticizes him for his ideals. The conversation ends with Angela telling Rainwater she's working on a plan to get him removed from his office.

Trouble for Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham, who plays Rainwater on Yellowstone, teased major trouble for his character ahead of the new season's premiere, specifically in regards to the failed deal with Market Equities.

"Market Equities was not anticipating John being a policy maker and entering the political field, which is going to be a very different power position of leverage for him," Birmingham told TVLine. "I know that his objective is for his own land, so I've got to reassess. I don't know quite how that's going to affect us."

"I know it's going to disappoint the tribe, because there are 300 jobs that are going to be lost," he continued, "and there are promises that Rainwater's made to the reservation, and those things are gonna fall apart, which will make him vulnerable. We'll have some internal conflict as a result of that."

