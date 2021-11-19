1883: Paramount+ Announces Full Cast for Yellowstone Spinoff

The fourth season of Yellowstone is currently in full swing and the series is finally on the verge of becoming a full-fledged franchise. The Season 4 premiere included a flashback scene that showed Tim McGraw as James Dutton, the man who bought the land that would become Yellowstone Ranch in the late 1800s. This scene, along with a teaser trailer, gave fans their first look at 1883, the next series in the Yellowstone universe, which premieres on Paramount+ in December.

McGraw leads an all-star cast with his real-life wife Faith Hill, as the two musicians will be playing the lead couple in the series. They’re joined by the likes of Western icon Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. On Thursday afternoon, Paramount+ unveiled the rest of the cast of 1883, along with the characters that they will be playing.

Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hebert are all set as series regulars for 1883 alongside the names listed above. Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Flamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier have also joined the cast.

Here’s the full 1883 cast list:

Audie Rick will play young ‘John Dutton Sr.’

will play young ‘John Dutton Sr.’ Marc Rissmann will play ‘Josef’, a European immigrant who is married to ‘Risa’, who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.

will play ‘Josef’, a European immigrant who is married to ‘Risa’, who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier. Eric Nelsen will play ‘Ennis’, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women and children north to find a home.

will play ‘Ennis’, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women and children north to find a home. James Landry Hébert will play ‘Wade’, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.

will play ‘Wade’, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life. Dawn Olivieri will play ‘Claire’, a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.

will play ‘Claire’, a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home. Emma Malouff will play ‘Mary Abel,’ the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

will play ‘Mary Abel,’ the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West. Alex Fine will play ‘Grady’, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.

will play ‘Grady’, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey. Gratiela Brancusi will play ‘Noemi’, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.

will play ‘Noemi’, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed. Anna Fiamora will play ‘Risa’, a young immigrant woman who is married to ‘Josef’ and joins the traveling camp to move west.

will play ‘Risa’, a young immigrant woman who is married to ‘Josef’ and joins the traveling camp to move west. Amanda Jaros will play ‘Alina’ a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.

will play ‘Alina’ a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve. Nichole Galicia will play ‘Guinevere’, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.

will play ‘Guinevere’, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas. Stephanie Nur will play ‘Melodi’, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.

will play ‘Melodi’, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon. Noah Le Gros will play ‘Colton’, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.

will play ‘Colton’, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey. Martin Sensmeier will play ‘Sam’, a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

There’s one name on that list that Yellowstone fans may already recognize. Martin Sensmeier already had a role in the franchise, appearing in a handful of Yellowstone Season 2 episodes as Martin, the physical therapist who had romantic feelings for Monica while she and Kayce were separated.

1883 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on December 19th.