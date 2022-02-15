Yellowstone Gets New Spinoff 1932 for Paramount+

The world of Yellowstone is about to get even bigger, with Paramount confirming that the TV series will be getting another spin-off series with 1932. The upcoming spinoff will once again explore the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family, with this new project covering some explosive events in American history, including western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The new series is only the latest spinoff from the Yellowstone series, as last year saw the debut of prequel series 1883, which has quickly earned excitement and acclaim from audiences. Stay tuned for details on the upcoming 1932 series.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming shared in a statement. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios added. “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

“Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” executive producer David C. Glasser continued. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS, and the entire team on this universe.”

Created by Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the SAG, PGA, and Emmy nominated series Yellowstone and stars Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award winner Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Stay tuned for details on the Yellowstone spinoff 1932.

Are you looking forward to the spinoff? Let us know in the comments below!