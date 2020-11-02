Netflix Announces You Season 3 Is Back in Production

✖

After adding Scott Speedman to its cast in October, Netflix's psychological thriller You is kicking off November by going back into production. Netflix announced the news via its official social media accounts by sharing a photo of series star Penn Badgeley wearing a mask that reads, "Hello you." Badgeley plays Joe Goldberg, the bookstore worker and creepy stalker who takes his romantic interests to dangerously toxic extremes each season. The tweet reads, "We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production." You can see the tweet for yourself below.

You is based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name and asks, "What would you do for love?" In the first season, a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer. He decides he's willing to do anything for love, including using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate details of her life to get close to her. A charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as Joe quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020

In the show's second season, Joe moves from New York to Los Angeles, assumes a new identity, and falls in love again. It isn't long before he begins falling into his old patterns. The second season concludes with Joe and his new girlfriend, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), moving into a suburban neighborhood. Netflix promises more details about the third season are coming soon.

Netflix says Scott Speedman will "play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath." Fans are eager to see how Matthew becomes a part of Joe and Love's life.

You's first two seasons starred Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, Shay Mitchell, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, James Scully, Ambyr Childers, and Carmela Zumbado. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble created the series, which debuted in 2018. The first season adapted the events of Kepnes' first novel, You. The second season drew from its sequel, Hidden Bodies. Kepnes hasn't published a sequel to Hidden Bodies, meaning even fans of the novels don't know what to expect from You's third season.

Are you excited for the third season of You? Let us know how you feel in the comments sections. You is streaming now on Netflix.