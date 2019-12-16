Netflix Releases Full Trailer for You Season 2

One of TV’s creepiest leading characters is returning for a second season in just a couple of weeks. You, which stars Penn Badgley as Joe, aired its first season on Lifetime and quickly became a critical darling. A second season of the series always seemed inevitable, but fans were thrown for a loop when Lifetime sold the series to Netflix, with the streaming service announcing the production of Season 2. The new installment will see Joe move to his least favorite city, Los Angeles, while on the run from Candace, his ex-girlfriend that is set on bringing him to justice.

Netflix had previously announced that You Season 2 would arrive on December 26th, but now we finally have our first look at what Joe’s move to Los Angeles in the new season will look like. Above, you’ll find the full trailer for You Season 2.

Badgley once again stars as Joe in the second season of You, and he’s joined in the new Netflix installment by Victoria Pedretti, Ambyr Childers, James Scully, Carmela Zumbado, Jenna Ortega, Chris D’Elia, Charlie Barnett, and Robin Lord Taylor. Of the main Season 2 cast, only Childers made an appearance in Season 1.

You can check out Netflix’s official synopsis for You Season 2 below.

“When we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) — a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. Season two finds him on the run from Candace — leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. He’s fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.”

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed You, based on the book by Caroline Kepnes. Perlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce You in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti and Gamble executive produce the series alongside Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Sliver Tree, Gina Girolamo, and Michael Foley.

