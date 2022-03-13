Young Rock Season 2 Reveals Dany Garcia Casting

The second season of Young Rock is premiering next week, and it will continue to tell the story of Dwayne Johnson’s life. The first season of the show followed The Rock in 1982, 1987, and 1990 as well as featuring a fictional future in which he runs for president. The show’s second season is expected to feature The Rock’s WWE rookie year, and will also feature more of his time at the University of Miami where he met his first wife and current producing partner, Dany Garcia. Johnson took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that Young Rock has found its Dany in Arlyn Broche.

“Very cool and surreal casting of @danygarciaco for our NBC’s YOUNG ROCK!! Dany and I first met at @univmiami many moons ago, in the Miami weight room 🏋🏾 when the women’s crew team would workout at the same time with the football players. Helluva combo 🤣💪🏾 Fast forward to today ~ as Dany is now Chairwoman and founder of multiple companies – as well as my Global Strategic Advisor for my Seven Bucks Companies and enterprises 🌎♟ What a road we’ve traveled of big dreams, extremely hard work and many life lesson stumbles along the way…. And huge warm THANK YOU to the very talented @arlynbroche for doing such an awesome job playing Dany 👏🏾,” Johnson wrote. You can view the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arlyn Broche also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “💥VARIETY EXCLUSIVE 💥Manifestation Alert 🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL! The news is out, @variety has announced it and I am Beside myself. Playing @danygarciaco on @nbcyoungrock has been a pivotal moment in my life & career. The past 6 months has been a series of new experiences & major UP-Leveling. Met some incredible people and we created something great, can’t wait for the world to see it. I’m grateful For it all ♥️”

Garcia also posted about being a character on the show. “You may have caught one of our new #YoungRock characters in our official trailer yesterday. Yes, me 😉 I was a student working and studying at the @UnivMiami when I crossed paths with @therock many moons ago, and the first part of our evolving partnership began. The second season of our @SevenBucksProd hit show, Young Rock, dives into a pivotal time in our lives when we both had big dreams and were learning by trial and error how to make them a reality. The talented and beautiful @arlynbroche ❤️ did us the honor of bringing our on-screen Dany Garcia to life. Thank you for shining on both our behalf !😘”

Young Rock‘s second season premieres on March 15th.