Young Rock’s Adam Ray Still Waiting to Meet Vince McMahon

With the first season of Young Rock on NBC the series cast some actors to play larger than life characters that fought inside the ring including Matthew Willig as André the Giant, Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik, Kevin Makely as Randy Savage, Wayne Mattei as Sgt. Slaughter, Matthew Farrelly as Ric Flair, and Jade Drane as Roddy Piper. Another key member of The Rock’s life that also appears in the series is none other than Vince McMahon, the madman behind the WWF and WWE. Comedian Adam Ray stepped into the iconic role for the show’s first season and speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for his series Crossing Swords confirmed that he’s still hoping to cross paths with the man himself.

“Still working on the walk, it’s a lot of arm swiveling, still working on the body too, but still trying to bust out of this shirt Vince style,” Ray told us with a smile. “The meet-up has not happened yet, I’ve heard it’s in the works so hopefully (soon)…I was only in season one a few episodes because it was kinda taking you up until college for The Rock, but this season’s like all wrestling. So this is like truly where you get to see the father-figure relationship with him and Dwayne and just, the guy that kind of championed him into the WWF and just got him going. I’m fired up man.”

To reiterate his own excitement for the series, Ray let us know that as soon as he concluded our interview he was back to work on his Vince routine. “Playing, playing (Vince McMahon),” Ray said about his role. “In fact I have to leave this in five minutes to go do a table read for season two.”

Speaking with us in an interview last year Young Rock executive producer (and former WWE head writer) Brian Gewirtz revealed the challenge of integrating McMahon into the show, saying:

“It was a lot of fun. Adam Ray is a very, very skilled comedian/actor and we hired him. He does a huge standup and I got to know down here and it was great putting him into Vince’s suit – circa-1982 Vince suits, of course. It’s an interesting time because Vince… He’s on the cusp of taking over but he hadn’t taken over yet. So he’s still working for his dad.”

The Young Rock Christmas special will air December 15 on NBC with season two set to premiere on March 15, 2022.