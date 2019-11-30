Young Sheldon Star Protests at Washington DC Event That Sees Multiple Arrests

Scores of Americans spend their Fridays after Thanksgiving scoping out great deals on Holiday gifts. But for Jane Fonda and Iain Armitage of Young Sheldon, the end of the workweek means its time to hit the streets and protest for climate change. As a part of the actress’ Fire Drill Fridays, the two stars were out in Washington D.C. asking for some action from members of Congress. The movement’s official Twitter account has been chronicling the weekly protests and posted a video of Fonda marching with Armitage today. The group of protesters was carrying a banner that said: “We Demand a Green New Deal.” The actor also posted a photo of the collected group on his personal Twitter account as well. He and Fonda were standing in front of the U.S. Capitol building with their vocal contingent. For those who might not know, the duo shared the screen in 2017’s Our Souls at Night. Paul Scheer from The Good Place also joined in the march today. That list of celebrities arrested as a part of these marches is growing longer by the week. Scheer was one of 38 people who were arrested this week.

Earlier this year, Fonda issued a pledge to get out and make her presence felt in the capital. When it comes to climate change, she’s absolutely committed to trying to do her part. In a statement on her website, she said this, “Inspired by Greta [Thunberg] and the youth climate strikes as well as Reverend Barber’s Moral Mondays and Randall Robinson’s often daily anti-apartheid protests, I’ve moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate. Every Friday through January, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in. We can’t afford to wait.”

“The climate crisis is not an isolated issue — it involves every part of our economy and society. Because of that, each Friday demonstration will have a different focus as it relates to climate,” she added. “Scientists, movement leaders, experts, activists, Indigenous leaders, community members and youth will come together to share their stories and demand that action be taken before it’s too late. To ensure the topic and its connection to the climate crisis is thoroughly explained, I will host a live-streamed “Teach-In” with a panel of experts each Thursday evening before the demonstration, for the public to attend virtually.”

Taking action can be a family affair this holiday season! @Janefonda is joined by her grandchildren Malcolm and Viva and her screen grandchild @IainLoveTheatre! #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VPMpmqeRCH — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 29, 2019

Greta Thunberg ignited a wave of climate protests with her proposed climate strike in the Fall of this year. Cities all over the world saw people flock to the streets to make their voices heard. Mainstream coverage of the event was mixed because of timing and the rather bizarre Area 51 raid happening the same day.

