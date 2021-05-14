Young Sheldon Cliffhanger Sets Up Dark Big Bang Theory Storyline

✖

Young Sheldon’s latest cliffhanger set up one big storyline from The Big Bang Theory. “The Wild and Wooly World of Nonlinear Dynamics” featured the ever-creeping specter of George and Mary’s dissolving marriage. Fans of the CBS sitcom know that gut-punch is ready to spring sometimes soon. But, the crumbs are being laid down now. Sheldon has a bit more perspective on his father’s shortcomings. Series co-creator Steve Molaro had to talk more about that shocking ending with George and Brenda.

“Big Bang fans have heard Sheldon tell stories about his dad for years. We try to honor those stories but also like to find unexpected ways for them to play out. As we’ve learned in the first four seasons of Young Sheldon, these stories Adult Sheldon is telling us come from a new perspective — one he has gained after becoming a father himself. Sometimes life gets complicated, but we’re excited to explore these new chapters in the lives of the Coopers.”

The show’s been running since 2017 and Young Sheldon got the go-ahead to tell more of this story earlier in the year. CBS ordered up until Season 7. So, get comfortable, Sheldon is going to share even more of that road to the Big Bang Theory.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “YOUNG SHELDON dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

