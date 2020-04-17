Young Sheldon: Georgie’s Tragic Ending Leaves Viewers in Shock

The latest episode of Young Sheldon left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths after this dark ending for Georgie, the titular character’s older brother. While left in charge of the store he works at because of boss and store owner Dale going on vacation, Georgie tends to buckle under the pressure of running the show. He later gets distracted and leaves the cash register open, which gives a thief the opening to steal $400 straight from the register. Things are further complicated because Dale has taken Georige’s “Meemaw” Connie away on a romantic outing and suggests the two get married; but Connie admits she doesn’t share the same feelings.

Of course, that leads to a prompt trip back home. So, upon returning to the store, Dale and Georgie have their moment of truth. It turns out, he’s come up with the $400 out of his own pay and volunteers to give it up to square the debut. Georgie asks Dale if they are “good,” but Dale then succinctly tells him that he’s fired. That’s it, ice cold and to the point. The viewers were absolutely stunned at how this all went down and they flocked to social media to share their surprise at the end of the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out CBS‘s synopsis for the show down below:

Welp, we gotta run! 🏃💨 Thanks for tuning in to tonight’s #YoungSheldon! pic.twitter.com/8J4LT9KXCk — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) April 17, 2020

“For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in.”

“Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric, and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward, and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.”

What did you think of tonight’s episode? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the fan reaction down below:

Say that again

Yikes 😳 Poor Georgie 😞 — Susan Daw (@SusanDaw1) April 17, 2020

Everybody feels for him

IM SAD FOR GEORGIE😭😭😭 — Amy (@amynoelle21) April 17, 2020

Such a sour note

Well, that ended on a sour note. — Jess Tapley (@tapley_jess) April 17, 2020

Super rough

@YoungSheldon That final scene even looked painful to film. Was it hard for Montana and Craig? 😟#YoungSheldon — LifeSucksHard (@LifeSucksHard1) April 17, 2020

Wow. brutal.

Poor form, Dale! Poor honest Georgie. Poor Missy because she’s probably next in his sights. @YoungSheldon #YoungSheldon — JLH59 (@ChilliOHGirl59) April 17, 2020

Great question

Why did #YoungSheldon have to end us on a bad note like that? 😒 — J Laur (@jesssica_lauren) April 17, 2020

Opinions flowing

#YoungSheldon Sorry but crappy episode because too much Sheldon. I like the crew around him very much. Dale is just mad at MeeMaw & I think he’ll come to his senses. Poor Georgie though. — sneakers1957 (@sneakers1957) April 17, 2020

Where did that come from?

@YoungSheldon sure took a dark turn at the end of that episode. WTF #YoungSheldon — larry riley (@2448larry) April 17, 2020

True story

Bummer.

Aww, poor Georgie. He tries to make things right and he gets fired by the guy his grandma just dumped. #YoungSheldon — Katie Depperschmidt (@TheRealKDeppz) April 17, 2020

So sad!

IM SAD FOR GEORGIE😭😭😭 — Amy (@amynoelle21) April 17, 2020

Welp.

Tough scene

For real though

Even after he sacrificed his money to make things right he still got fired. Poor Georgie. #YoungSheldon



Like, really? Not even a thank you for the money? 🥺 — ᗰเҡε🌙 (@8BallZen) April 17, 2020

Super mean

Just too harsh

Mean Man cause he couldn’t get with Memaw! #YoungSheldon — 💙Saucy_Sis💙 (@Saucy_Sis) April 17, 2020

Same here!

#Youngsheldon Well that is the kind of employee I would LIKE to have. — SahHtown (@SahHtown) April 17, 2020

RIGHT?