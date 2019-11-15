The Big Bang Theory Creator Calls on Russia to Help Young Sheldon’s Ratings

Despite being a spinoff of one of the most successful sitcoms in history, Young Sheldon has failed to match the ratings earned by The Big Bang Theory, with creator Chuck Lorre joking that he wished Russia would hack the Nielsen ratings to make its viewership look more impressive. At the end of each of his programs, Lorre is allowed one second to display a “Vanity Card,” a graphic which allows him to say anything he wants after one of his original productions, with this week’s installment being used to joke about the diminishing ratings of both Young Sheldon and Mom.

“Russia, if you’re reading this, hack into the Nielsen computers and make our ratings higher,” the latest vanity card read.

With neither Young Sheldon nor Mom having The Big Bang Theory serve as a powerful lead-in, neither show has seen the strong ratings of previous seasons. The ratings don’t signal either series coming to an end, as they have been renewed for their fourth and eighth seasons, respectively.

Young Sheldon might not yet have the audience that Big Bang Theory had, but it’s still a relatively strong performer for CBS. This has stoked theories that other characters could get their own spinoffs, or even sequel series.

“No. I don’t want to be too definitive, but then I was in my weird way,” Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki shared with The Hollywood Reporter of his interest in a spinoff. “I feel like these seven characters share seven different areas of the same brain. We have split them off in every single different division you can and it all works. There’s no two that don’t work together. I don’t think it would be a disaster, but it wouldn’t be Big Bang.”

Co-star Kaley Cuoco had a similar sentiment, but also noted how much she owes to Chuck Lorre that it would be a hard offer to turn down.

“Uhhh, no! But if Chuck asked me I would highly consider it because I don’t say no to Chuck!” Cuoco admitted. “I think they’re going to be awesome parents. They waited so many years and they’re so fun and easygoing. Or Penny is really kind of easygoing! I think they’d be adorable parents. I can only imagine.”

New episodes of Young Sheldon and Mom air Thursday nights on CBS.

